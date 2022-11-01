Business Woman Spotlight: Powers Professional Partners, LLC

Kelly Kljajic-Powers

What sets Powers Professional Partners apart from other hiring firms?

Powers Professional Partners was founded during the global pandemic (2020) when I realized there had to be a better way to approach recruitment. I wanted to create an agency that connected people from a place of transparency, compassion, and strategy. We are passionate about people and believe that people are not numbers or sheets of paper (resumes). People deserve better. People deserve feedback and advice that is impartial without ulterior motives. We advocate for our candidates and assist with job searches by offering relevant market data and multiple opportunities to consider and setting realistic expectations. We don’t take making career moves lightly; we understand it is a big decision. We want to be your preferred choice if you are looking to add staff to your team or if you are about to start your job search. It would be our honor and privilege to represent you.



To what do you attribute your success as a talent acquisition expert?

I believe that my success is due to my deep compassion for helping others. I pride myself on meeting people wherever they are in their journey. I feel that, in a small way, I am bettering lives, impacting others, and creating dream jobs.



What do you enjoy most about your work?

I enjoy connecting with people. I believe that every person has their unique strengths they bring to the table. I enjoy helping others uncover hidden strengths or realizing untapped potential. The look on their face is priceless and motivates me to work hard to find them their next role.



What is the best advice you have ever received?

Surround yourself with positive words, people, and images. Your mindset is your most powerful tool. Protect it, and never stop learning.



What do you do to relax outside of work?

I read a lot. Probably 30+ pages per day of nonfiction. I love learning and growing in all aspects of my life. Reading is how I unwind and is part of my nightly ritual.

What is the most inspirational book you have read this year?

Outwitting the Devil by Napoleon Hill. It is an oldie but a goodie. It was written in 1939 in the wake of the Great Depression. The morals and themes of the book still resonate in many aspects of our current landscape. The world I read indeed shook my world and helped me find definitive purpose in my life, work, and mission. I highly recommend this book.



What are you thankful for this holiday season?

I am beyond grateful for my family. Their unwavering love and support make the dream work. I am so thankful for my loyal clients, candidates, and followers. It is a tough job market, but all of it is worth it because of the wonderful people in my life. It truly is a beautiful world.

