America’s Superheroes Unite in South Texas

For generations, we’ve sat in dark theaters or in the comfort of our homes with popcorn in hand, surrounded by family and friends for an experience that would transport us to worlds beyond our imagination – “movie night.” We’ve witnessed our favorite heroes and villains embark in an epic battle to protect civilizations, leaving us all with a sense of hope that no matter the challenges and losses along the way, good will always prevail. These stories and characters provide us with a brief escape from everyday life, allowing our imaginations to dream the impossible dream.

That is all about to change with the Superhero Car Show & Comic Con!

The 4-day interactive pop culture festival, which takes place August 4-7, 2022 at the Freeman Expo Hall in San Antonio, will feature celebrity appearances, a Hollywood car show, photo ops, live panel discussions and musical performances. In addition, the event will also offer food, drinks, several vendor booths and even a cosplay competition that is open to all ages.

Pop Culture Heroes

The Superhero Car Show & Comic Con is helping dreams become a reality by bringing our favorite superheroes to the Lone Star State. From ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ (Ewan McGregor), ‘Shang-Chi’ (Simu Liu), ‘Captain Carter’ (Hayley Atwell), ‘Drax’ (Dave Bautista), ‘Green Arrow’ (Stephen Amell) to Hulk Hogan, the Superhero Car Show & Comic Con will have unique experiences for the whole family!

Rhythm and Blues

The weekend will officially kick off on Friday, August 5 with a special concert by The Blues Brothers, at Freeman Coliseum. Comedic duo Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi will reunite for the 40th Anniversary of the 1980 musical comedy, The Blues Brothers, with a 90-minute show and concert of fan-favorite R&B and soul musical numbers.

Superhero Cars on Display

Car enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to view over 45 legendary Hollywood vehicles which will be on display at the Superhero Car Show & Comic Con. Attendees will have the opportunity to take photos alongside the famous ‘Batmobiles’ from the original 1966 TV show and the1989 ‘Batman’ film featuring Michael Keaton. Other famous Hollywood cars include the DeLorean from “Back to the Future,” ECTO-1 from “Ghostbusters,” ‘Optimus Prime’ and ‘Bumblebee’ from the “Transformers” franchise, plus many more.

Tickets to the Superhero Car Show & Comic Con can be purchased online directly at www.pmxevents.com

Photo Credit: PMX Events