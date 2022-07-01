Dossier: Texas Financial Advisory

Name and Title: Brooklynn Chandler Willy, CEO, and Founder

Business Name: Texas Financial Advisory

Business Address: 20650 Stone Oak Pkwy 100, San Antonio, Texas 78258 and

524 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, Texas

78130

Business Phone Number: 210-530-1292

Business Website: www.TexasFinancialAdvisory.com

What sets you apart from other financial planners?

If you never worry about money, please go ahead and stop reading this article.

If you’re still reading, perhaps you (like me) are among the majority of people who aren’t independently wealthy and don’t have the luxury of never needing to worry about finances.

Texas Financial Advisory would like to be a resource for you.

Do you ever listen to others talk about their investments, retirement plans, funds, or accounts, and wonder how they do it? Do you marvel at how they’ve managed to put all their proverbial ducks in a row? Often, the difference between a firm financial strategy and no strategy is someone like me – a professional who can offer insight, knowledge, and guidance.

If you feel that you should be doing “something” with your money, but you’re not sure what that “something” is, I hope you’ll give my firm, Texas Financial Advisory, a call. We will be happy to speak with you, take a look at your unique financial situation, and discuss your goals.

Why should an individual hire a financial planner?

It’s imperative to revisit financial plans often to ensure they’re in line with changes in the market, your life, your financial situation, and/or your goals. If you feel your current plan may be outdated, you’re not alone. Texas Financial Advisory works with a select group of clients with whom we have built trusted personal relationships. Our commitment to their financial well-being is vital. They know we’ll be there when they have questions or concerns. They know we are available, knowledgeable, and proactive.

In today’s economy, an excellent financial professional should do more than merely “check-up” on a client now and then. You need someone who will actively follow your investments, someone who listens when you tell your story, and someone who provides leadership at the right time.

Please reach out if you feel your portfolio could use a little more care and attention. We hope to hear from you soon.

Join Brooklynn for an hour of great financial planning conversation on WOAI 1200 AM: Airing on Saturdays at 6:00 p.m., Sundays at 10:00 a.m., and KTSA 550AM / 107.1FM: Airing Sundays at 1:00 p.m. and again at 6:00 p.m.

Each week, Brooklynn shares with her radio show audience the lessons she’s learned in the 10+ years of helping retirees and pre-retirees prepare their financial freedom roadmap.

If you would like to submit a question for Brooklynn to answer on the show each week, send it to info@texasfinancialadvisory.com. Your question might be on the air!