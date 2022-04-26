SAW LOGO maroon

WOMEN ON THE MOVE : ALEXIS JAMES

Alexis James

Digital Project Manager, San Antonio Woman magazine

As the new Digital Project Manager for San Antonio Women Magazine, Alexis will be overseeing digital content management and assisting with the digital marketing strategy. She brings over seven years of experience in online content creation & management, online business marketing, and storytelling. She loves the San Antonio community and, together with her husband, owns James Family Tax. She’s a mom of four, a proud graduate of Texas Tech University, and is excited to be a part of the San Antonio Woman Magazine Team.

