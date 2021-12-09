SAW LOGO maroon

Cheers to the Right Wine!

by | Dec 9, 2021 | Dining | 0 comments

CHEERS TO THE RIGHT WINE!

The holidays are here and we at Twin Liquors are looking forward to having our friends and family members gathered around our tables to dine, converse, and laugh – all over a glass of our favorite wine, of course!

If you are searching for wine pairing tips, look no further than our experts for answers. When pairing wine with food, the most important element is balance. The food being served and the wine being poured should complement each other. Ultimately, it all comes down to eating and drinking what you enjoy – and the great thing is there are many ways to pair!

Looking to mix up your drink menu with a unique cocktail featuring wine? Try one of our specialty Cocktail Combo Packs, which include two products packaged together with a recipe to create a refreshing wine-based drink for you and your guests, such as a Pink 75!

Our tasty Pink 75 Cocktail Combo Pack features Hendrick’s Gin 375ml and Castell de Sant Pau Cava Rosé 750ml.

To make this cocktail, shake 2oz gin, 3/4oz lemon juice, and 3/4oz simple syrup with ice. Strain into a flute, top with Rosé, and garnish with a lemon peel.

