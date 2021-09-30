Commercial Real Estate: McNelis + Associates, PLLC

SAW LOGO maroon

Sean B. McNelis, Esq.

McNelis + Associates, PLLC

Sean McNelis and the construction lawyers of McNelis + Associates, PLLC specialize in representing project owners, developers, design professionals, contractors, subcontractors, and material suppliers in all phases of the commercial and residential development and construction process, from contract drafting and negotiations to the successful resolution of complex multi-party construction disputes via mediation, arbitration, and litigation. Mr. McNelis is among the very first lawyers in Texas to become Board Certified in Construction Law, is a past-president of the San Antonio Construction Law Section, served on the board of the San Antonio Associated General Contractors, is LEED accredited, and is repeatedly recognized by his peers throughout Texas as a Super Lawyer/Best of the Best. The firm is equally regarded by its clients for its nimble and effective expertise, integrity, and professionalism. 

McNelis + Associates, PLLC

143 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200

San Antonio, Texas 78209

Office: (210) 826-2440

www.mcnelisassociates.com

