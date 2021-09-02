SAW LOGO maroon

At Home Extra: Fall in Love with Your Closet!

by | Sep 1, 2021 | At Home - Extra, Current Issue, Jul/Aug 21 | 0 comments

CM Closet Classy Ski 16 2

Fall in Love with Your Closet!

By Carlissa Montoya

Most people think of the closet as that space in your home to store stuff, it never has enough room, and you keep the doors kept tightly shut because it is an eyesore.

I believe the closet should be that special space to store all the belongings that make you feel good, and it should have plentiful space for all your wardrobe needs. It is your personal boutique, it is organized, and you keep the doors left open because it’s a part of your home that you love.

A beautiful and functional custom closet will double your closet space and calm the chaos of everyday life.

Consider each of these ideas when designing your custom closet and turn your wardrobe from a dreaded room in the house into a beautiful and personalized space.

CM Closet Classy Ski 25 1

Hardware

Hardware is the jewelry to custom cabinetry. Keep in mind the scale, style, and finish you choose. Your hardware should act as a complement to your cabinetry and should complement the rest of your home.

Keep it Neat

With a custom storage solution, you will add up to three times as much storage space. Compartmentalize your wardrobe and other items by color or style. This will help keep your closet neat and clean. The right clothes hanger will keep your wardrobe tidy and in good condition. It optimizes your storage space and gives your closet an organized and uniform look. Everything in its place will keep your closet organized.

Light it up!

Lighting changes everything. Lighting improves your ability to see and find what you’re looking for. Whether you incorporate lighting within the design or adding a chandelier, lighting will make a massive difference in your space. It creates a great ambiance and mood.

Color and Pattern

There are a few simple ways to add color and pattern. Painting your walls a different shade will give great contrast to your custom closet. Wallpaper is another great way to add color and pattern. Subtle or bright? Whimsical or bold? You choose!

Mirror, Mirror on the Wall

By adding a mirror to your closet, you will make your closet space feel more prominent, and it helps create more lighting. Full-length mirrors are the perfect way to check the total effect of your clothes before heading out for the day.

CMCloset Headshot Carlissa 6 2

Carlissa Montoya is the spirit and expertise behind CM Closet Design. She features Classy Closets
products in her assortment of offerings.

Her professional background spans over two decades in the luxury retail and lifestyle industry.
Carlissa has combined her passion, knowledge, and resources to launch CM Closet Design LLC, a
full-service custom storage design company specializing in custom closets and home storage design.


Contact us:

www.cmclosetdesign.com

office 210-664-0020

@cm.closetdesign

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MOMMY MATTERS: Summer Survival – Make Time for You

MOMMY MATTERS: Summer Survival – Make Time for You

Summer Survival Make Time for You, Because It's Your Summer, Too! By Tracy Ross-Garcia Photography by Mariana Galvan Oh yes, it's here! Summer Break, a much-needed pause in learning for our kids to decompress and have fun! Cue 90's summer theme music Summer, summer,...

You Don’t Want to Argue with Attorney Heather Tessmer

You Don’t Want to Argue with Attorney Heather Tessmer

You Don't Want to Argue with Attorney Heather Tessmer If Heather Tessmer wasn't practicing law, she would be just as busy with a fulfilling career as a caterer.  By Rudy Arispe Photography by David Teran Although it seems like an interesting choice for someone who has...

Business Woman Spotlight: Carrie Cooper, OnPoint Premier

Business Woman Spotlight: Carrie Cooper, OnPoint Premier

Carrie Cooper Chief Operations Manager OnPoint Premier What career path led you to where you are today? I was working as an office manager for several dental practices. I was working constantly. My husband, Jac, overheard his boss talking about needing an office...

DOSSIER – FINANCIAL PLANNERS: Texas Financial Advisory

DOSSIER – FINANCIAL PLANNERS: Texas Financial Advisory

Texas Financial Advisory  Brooklynn Chandler Willy, President & CEO Texas Financial Advisory’s purpose is to help individuals take something complex and make it simple.  We foster collaboration to deliver better outcomes and pursue a common goal – financial...

San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217

Tel: 210.236.5834

info@sawoman.com

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2021 SAWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This