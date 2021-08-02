Business Woman Spotlight: Carrie Cooper, OnPoint Premier

Carrie Cooper

Chief Operations Manager

OnPoint Premier

What career path led you to where you are today?

I was working as an office manager for several dental practices. I was working constantly. My husband, Jac, overheard his boss talking about needing an office manager for OnPoint Premier. He told him about me, and I interviewed over the phone and was hired on the spot. Now I have moved up after a little over three years to Chief Operations Manager.

What is it like working in a male-dominated industry?

I have met many types of men working in roofing and construction in general. I have met men that have become mentors, those willing to teach you and guide you to become better in the industry.

I am incredibly grateful for them. I have also met men that still reflect misogyny and do not always treat women with respect. Does it make my job a little harder sometimes? Sure. But I am up for the challenge.

What is the best advice you ever received?

Hands down, “Other people’s opinions of you are none of your business.” I have struggled with depression and anxiety my entire life. When someone told me this, it took me back. I thought about it, and they are right, everyone is entitled to their opinions, and their opinions are really none of my business.

What community or non-profit groups do you support?

I am a supporter of St. Jude’s, North SA Chamber of Commerce, National Women in Roofing, Greater San Antonio Builders Association, and the North East Council of PTA’s.

Who has influenced you the most in your life or career?

My Grandparents, Robert B. Brown & Ruth Hernandez Brown, have influenced me greatly in my life and my career path. My grandparents built a dealership empire together. My Granny taught me how to be a lady, to be confident without apology, and that I am always stronger than I think I am. My Grandad taught me to be smart in business, to take care of those that work for me, to be a leader, and to make decisions after fully analyzing all potential outcomes. They instilled a driving force in me to always be better today than I was yesterday.

What is your favorite event in San Antonio? Why?

My favorite events are the Spurs games. I have grown up a Spurs fan. I have very fond memories of going with my Granny sitting in row one. When she was well, she was a HUGE Spurs fan and knew the players. Because of her, I got to meet quite a few of them myself. The Spurs program is very impressive. GO SPURS GO!!

What do you do to relax outside of work?

Outside of work, you will typically find me taking nature walks with my husband, Jac, and spending time with our children and our friends. I also have a lot of plants and spend quite a bit of time taking care of them. And whenever possible, I love going to listen to live music!

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I am very shy. Most people assume that I am very extroverted, but I am quite an introvert. I push myself out of my comfort zone constantly, and I am always happy I did.

