Women in Law: Kelli Cubeta

Kelli Cubeta

Partner

Cubeta Law Group

Kelli Cubeta is a Partner at Cubeta Law Group, a certified woman-owned business based in San Antonio that focuses exclusively on representing businesses in the areas of litigation, employment, and transactional matters. For over 18 years, Kelli has represented businesses of all sizes, including serving as General Counsel and head of Human Resources for two publicly traded companies. Kelli has been recognized nationally by the Association of Corporate Counsel as one of the top 10 business attorneys in the nation and by the San Antonio Business Journal as one of the top business leaders in San Antonio. Kelli is a proud wife and mother of two precious girls and serves on several non-profit Boards.