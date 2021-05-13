WEDDINGS: Mr. & Mrs. Deiorio

What was the most memorable moment on your wedding day?

The most memorable moment from our wedding day was our grand entrance. It had been such a long time since we had been in the same room as all of our friends and family, so it was so special to see them all there celebrating us.



What was the most stressful part of your wedding day?

There honestly wasn’t much stress at all! But if I had to say one thing, it would be getting to the venue on time from the rental house where we got our hair and makeup done. We had a Mercedes Sprinter Van pick us up, and we cut it VERY close on time, but we made it!



What were your Honeymoon plans?

We left for Turks and Caicos the morning after our wedding. We stayed for a week on Grace Bay, and it was hands down the most beautiful place we have ever been. We are already planning our next trip.



If you had to do it all again, would you change any part of your wedding?

Never in a million years. We were married on July 18, 2020, in a very small backyard ceremony with immediate family only and had the wedding reception/celebration on March 6, 2021. We are so glad we did it this way and would not change a single thing about either—two of the best days of our lives.



What was your“theme”?

We did not have a theme, but our venue was industrial and very classic. We used a lot of white, gold, and greenery.



What was your first dance song, and why is it significant?

“You are the best thing” by Ray LaMontagne. This song had always been one that we loved listening to, and the words felt like they applied to our lives and our wedding day so well. We also did a final dance, alone in the venue while guests got ready for our send-off, to the song we were dancing to in our kitchen when Jay proposed to me – “Travelers song” by Flatland Calvary.

Bride: Taylor Trcka

Groom: Jay Deiorio

Photographer: Mitch Idol

Venue: The Espee

Planner: Debra Reece Events

Rentals: Absolute Rentals

Bar: The Box Street Social

Catering: The Box Street Social

Florist: Kelly Lovell

Cake: Cake Doll

Music: Vance Johnson – Toast Entertainment

Hair and Makeup: Artistee Lane

Wedding Dress: Liv & Love Bridal

Bridesmaids Dresses: Azazie

Grooms Tuxedo: Generation Tux

Engagement Ring & Wedding Bands: Diamonds Direct