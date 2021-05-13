SAW LOGO maroon

WEDDINGS: Mr. & Mrs. Deiorio

by | May 13, 2021 | Current Issue, May/June 21, Weddings | 0 comments

What was the most memorable moment on your wedding day?

The most memorable moment from our wedding day was our grand entrance. It had been such a long time since we had been in the same room as all of our friends and family, so it was so special to see them all there celebrating us. 


What was the most stressful part of your wedding day?

There honestly wasn’t much stress at all! But if I had to say one thing, it would be getting to the venue on time from the rental house where we got our hair and makeup done. We had a Mercedes Sprinter Van pick us up, and we cut it VERY close on time, but we made it!


What were your Honeymoon plans? 

We left for Turks and Caicos the morning after our wedding. We stayed for a week on Grace Bay, and it was hands down the most beautiful place we have ever been. We are already planning our next trip. 


If you had to do it all again, would you change any part of your wedding?

Never in a million years. We were married on July 18, 2020, in a very small backyard ceremony with immediate family only and had the wedding reception/celebration on March 6, 2021. We are so glad we did it this way and would not change a single thing about either—two of the best days of our lives.


What was your“theme”?

We did not have a theme, but our venue was industrial and very classic. We used a lot of white, gold, and greenery.


What was your first dance song, and why is it significant? 

“You are the best thing” by Ray LaMontagne. This song had always been one that we loved listening to, and the words felt like they applied to our lives and our wedding day so well. We also did a final dance, alone in the venue while guests got ready for our send-off, to the song we were dancing to in our kitchen when Jay proposed to me – “Travelers song” by Flatland Calvary. 

Bride: Taylor Trcka
Groom: Jay Deiorio
Photographer: Mitch Idol
Venue: The Espee
Planner: Debra Reece Events 
Rentals: Absolute Rentals
Bar: The Box Street Social
Catering: The Box Street Social
Florist: Kelly Lovell 
Cake: Cake Doll
Music: Vance Johnson – Toast Entertainment
Hair and Makeup: Artistee Lane
Wedding Dress: Liv & Love Bridal
Bridesmaids Dresses: Azazie
Grooms Tuxedo: Generation Tux
Engagement Ring & Wedding Bands: Diamonds Direct

Angela Holliday: President of Frost Investment Services

By Jenny Jurica Photography by David Teran Twenty-five years ago, Angela Holliday never expected to be doing what she’s doing now. When she began her career as a sales assistant for Frost Bank, her intellect, tenacity, and passion for helping people made her a...
AT HOME: A modern sense of the old world

AT HOME: A modern sense of the old world

Homeowner Wende Lancaster mixes European antiques with contemporary accents in her elegant Terrell Hills home. By Steve Bennett Photography by Al Rendon With its clean white walls, square clerestory windows, and 25-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling, Wende Lancaster's living...

BEAUTY: Love the Skin You’re In

BEAUTY: Love the Skin You’re In

For most, Winter weather means dry, dull skin. To keep up with changing seasons, routines, diets, and stress, it’s important to make sure your skincare routine stays updated! There’s not a one-size-fits-all solution for skincare woes. Luckily, there is a whole world...

Travel: ​A Trip to the Wayback

Travel: ​A Trip to the Wayback

​​The Wayback, Austin ​​The tranquility of the Texas Hill Country is minutes from town but miles from ordinary. By Carly Summers & Jenna McElroy  ​​ ​​When traveling from San Antonio to Austin, I always take the scenic route to enjoy the Spring wildflowers,...

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217

Tel: 210.236.5834

info@sawoman.com

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2021 SAWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This