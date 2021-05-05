Alamo City Artist: Teresa Champion

Dancer, Teacher, Legend.

Photography and writing by Nina A. Padilla

“I had the honor of photographing San Antonio icon and living legend Teresa Champion back in 2018 for my BARE Artist portrait series. I have known Teresa and the Champion family for several years now and this incredible woman, artist, mother, and teacher never ceases to amaze me.”

“Teresa has a long history here in the Alamo City and has performed in venues all over the world. She is also credited with bringing the art of flamenco to San Antonio, Texas. A local native, Teresa’s artistic journey began when she was only 6 years old and has continued, in full force, well into her 80s as she continues to teach at her school, Teresa Champion Dance Academy.“

-Nina A. Padilla