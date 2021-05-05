SAW LOGO maroon

Teresa Champion

by | May 5, 2021 | Arts, Nina A. Padilla | 0 comments

Tertsa

Alamo City Artist: Teresa Champion

Dancer, Teacher, Legend.

Photography and writing by Nina A. Padilla

View Teresa’s FULL GALLERY and read her story

HERE!

“I had the honor of photographing San Antonio icon and living legend Teresa Champion back in 2018 for my BARE Artist portrait series. I have known Teresa and the Champion family for several years now and this incredible woman, artist, mother, and teacher never ceases to amaze me.”

“Teresa has a long history here in the Alamo City and has performed in venues all over the world. She is also credited with bringing the art of flamenco to San Antonio, Texas. A local native, Teresa’s artistic journey began when she was only 6 years old and has continued, in full force, well into her 80s as she continues to teach at her school, Teresa Champion Dance Academy.

-Nina A. Padilla

Read More

Nonprofit Spotlight: ChildSafe

In the Spotlight: ChildSafe Kim Abernethy, ChildSafe President & CEO What is your role at your organization and what does it entail? As President and CEO of ChildSafe, it is my responsibility and privilege to lead and guide board and staff members to ensure every...

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217

Tel: 210.236.5834

info@sawoman.com

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2021 SAWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This