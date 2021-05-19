ALAMO CITY ARTIST: JESSICA RAMM

Professional ballerina, choreographer, and teacher.

I met Jessica back in the spring of 2018 and what began as a creative endeavor turned into a life long friendship. I have watched Jessica grow over the years from a professional ballerina, to a choreographer, into an abstract artist, and now into a budding graphic designer.



For as long as I have known her, Jessica has always strived for (and achieved) her goals of being the best version of herself. A Texas native, Jessica is originally from Seabrook, Texas and has traveled the country dazzling audiences in popular productions such as The Nutcracker, Romeo and Juliet, Coppelia, Cinderella, and Giselle, just to name a few and has danced in professional companies in Canada, Oklahoma, Alabama, and with our very own Ballet San Antonio.



