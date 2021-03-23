WEDDINGS: Mr. & Mrs. Hessling

Mr. & Mrs. Hessling

Bride: Savannah Mitchell

Groom: Shane Hessling

Photographer: Aubrey Caye (@aubrey_caye @allisonjeffersassociates)

Venue: Chandelier of Gruene Venue (@chandelierofgruenevenue)

Planner: Debra Reece Events (@debrareeceevents)

Rentals: Merveille Events (@merveilleevents)

Donut Cake: Shipleys Donuts (@shipleysdonuts)

DJ: Power Sounds DJ (@powersoundsdj)

Hair and Makeup: Lisa Johnson & Genevieve Contreras (@knotandveil)

Catering: Pappasitos

Dress: Olivia Grace Bridal (@oliviagracebridal)

Bar: Bartenders4You (@bartenders4you)

Florist: Katherine Hood (@merveilleevents)

What was the most memorable moment from your wedding day?

The most memorable moment from the wedding was Shane and I’s last dance. It was such a sweet moment that we got to have with just each other.

What was the most stressful part of your wedding day?

To be honest, I was not very stressed on my wedding day. If anything was going wrong on the wedding day, I never knew or heard about it because Debra took care of it. Debra did a wonderful job of helping me plan and execute the wedding I have always wanted, and she did this in a pandemic. I am unbelievably thankful that I had such a wonderful wedding planner during what should have been the most stressful time to plan and have a wedding.

The main stressor was COVID issues before the wedding. For example, our original hair and makeup team cancelled due to COVID. Luckily, they referred me to Knot and Veil in which I had a wonderful experience as they were able to get me in for a trial on such short notice, and were just extremely talented in what they do and fun to work with. I cannot stress enough how wonderful my vendors were, especially my photographer, Aubrey Caye. She made taking pictures enjoyable and was one of my favorite people to work with.

What are/were your Honeymoon plans?

We have not been able to go on our honeymoon due to COVID. Our original plan was to go to Cancun, however, now we are unsure what we are going to do. We are looking forward to figuring that out soon! We’ve been thinking about Disney World!

If you had to do it all again, would you change any part of your wedding ?

If I had to do it all over again, I would want the people that were unable to attend due to COVID restriction to be able to celebrate with us. It was difficult for us that we did not get to share this special day with all of our loved ones. Other than that, it truly was a magical day!