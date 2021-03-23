Tracie S. Hasslocher: Licensed Real Estate Broker/Owner

Tracie has been selling real estate in San Antonio since 2005 in Bexar, Comal, Atascosa and Medina counties. Her philosophy is to provide exceptional service, placing the needs of her clients first to achieve their desired goals by providing her professional advice based on her knowledge of the current market.

Real estate changes on a day to day basis and education is an important component of Tracie’s business. She is also involved at the San Antonio Board of Realtors and currently serves on the Board of Directors. Is Chair Elect 2021 and she will serve as Chair beginning 2022.

Memberships: San Antonio Board of Realtors, Texas Realtors,

National Association of Realtors.



Designations:

Master’s Degree in Residential Real Estate Marketing & Broker Management



Bachelor of Arts – NC State U, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Certified Residential Specialist, Certified Residential Probate Specialist, Graduate of Realtor Institute, Leadership Training Graduate

Tracie S. Hasslocher