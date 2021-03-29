Rebekah Kelso Fernandez: The Mosaic Group at Keller Williams Legacy

Rebekah Kelso Fernandez is a platinum producing agent with The Mosaic Group at Keller Williams Legacy, where she works on a team with her husband, Art. Rebekah attributes their success to a wealth of experience and to great client relationships, which she says extend well beyond the real estate transaction. “When it comes to our clients, it’s not only about buying or selling. We seek to become life-long advisors and trusted resources for all things “home.” This dedication to service is why over 90% of their business comes from word-of-mouth referrals.

Rebekah Kelso Fernandez The Mosaic Group Keller Williams Realty 1102 E. Sonterra Blvd, Suite 106 San Antonio, TX. 78258 512-517-8659 rebekahkelso@kw.com