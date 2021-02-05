Sandy Sullivan

Vice President of Fraud Management

Frost Bank

Careers for women in banking have changed dramatically over the past 40 years. You can now find women in many leadership roles that had previously only been held by men. Sandy Sullivan has been around long enough to see this evolution in action.

These days, Sullivan’s role at Frost Bank couldn’t be further from her initial role as an administrative assistant in the accounting department. Sullivan, who began with the bank in 1972, is now the Senior Vice President of Fraud Management. She works closely with law enforcement and other financial institutions to protect both the clients of Frost Bank as well as clients of other banks.

“Fighting fraud is a 24/7, 365 days of the year job. When I’m on vacation, I’m still answering phone calls and email because fraud doesn’t go away,” said Sullivan.

While she is dedicated to all of her customers, it’s the senior citizens who hold a special place in Sullivan’s heart.

“In the past 15 to 18 years, fraud has gotten worse–with seniors being a huge target,” said Sullivan.

In her free time, Sullivan teaches classes aimed at helping seniors to protect themselves from fraud. She also sits on several different boards that help the elderly population, such as Meals on Wheels, San Antonio Oasis, and The Bexar County Elder Abuse and Exploitation Task Force.

As Sullivan rounds the corner, approaching her 49th year with Frost Bank, she feels as though her experience, empathy, and sympathy make her perfect for her role in helping those who have been victimized.

And even though her job is intense, Sullivan is still energized by her career.

“My husband tells me that I live in this world that not many people live in–this world of getting up in the morning, excited to go to work every day,” said Sullivan.

By: Jenny Jurica

Photography by David Teran