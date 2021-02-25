BEAUTY: Braids!

From boho to sleek, braids are a timeless classic. Give your second day hair a little pick-me-up with these surprisingly effortless tips & tricks that will elevate any look!

Hair Stylist: Veronyka’s Color Salon and Spa

Pony-Tail Braid

Start with a high pony-tail, and wrap a one inch piece of hair around the base. Secure with bobby pins. Braid hair loosely, and secure with a small elastic. Lightly pull out pieces of the plats for texture, and tuck the end underneath, near the base of your pony-tail. Secure with bobby pins, and you are ready to go!

Up-Do

Start by teasing your hair and separate loosely into 2 sections (on the left and right side of the head). Before teasing, try adding dry shampoo to help build volume, and make it easier to work with the hair! Braid the first side and secure the end

with a small ponytail. Repeat on the other side. Pull each braid across the back of the head, tucking the ends underneath, and secure with bobby pins throughout the braid. Repeat on the other side. Pull out pieces for more texture, finish with some hairspray, and you have a quick & easy elegant up-do!

Virtue Dry Shampoo: $32 Available at Julian Gold

Double-Braid

For this look, Veronyka started by adding some clip-in extensions to boost volume and length. Start with 2 simple braids on both sides of the head, and lightly pull out some plats for more texture. Lightly pull out pieces of he braid for texture, and use bobby pins in your own hair color to keep your braid secure. Curl, straighten, or leave the ends of your hair natural. For a beautiful finish, pull out and curl a few pieces near your face!