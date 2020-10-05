I Spy Something… Exuberant Pink!

Remember that game on long road trips or out in the yard with a friend? I spy something blue, I spy something green.. I always loved that game because it made me slow down and really take in my surroundings. I found myself observing the small, beautiful details in nature, people, and even on my own shoe laces (back then we had colorful laces on our shoes and our skates!)

I am still in love with colors and the way they can affect our frame of mind and our spirit.

Online meetings have been interesting to me over the past few months because I often get to take a peek into another person’s space– as well as into my own. Viewing my office as a person looking in was fascinating to me. I realized I wasn’t in love with the color of the room anymore and I certainly was no longer inspired by it. Although it was a lovely gray/blue, it was a little too serene and I ended up feeling complacent and unmotivated to get stuff done!

I ended up painting my Room Redux home office a bright, cheerful orange after determining I want my little Zoom square to be bold and stand out more. Not only that, I wanted to feel that spark each time I walk into my creative space. The paint color is “Invigorate” and I was in love with it even before I saw the name! I can truly attest to the fact that this playful, happy orange has induced me to be more creative, productive, and just plain happier! (Side note: it also has me eating more oranges..) When I enter my office, I feel an instant sense of expressiveness that I just didn’t feel with the previous color.

Marcus Aurelius said, “The soul becomes dyed with the color of its thoughts.” What a profound statement. This assertion speaks directly to my visual nature, begging for more color here and less over there. While my office screams, “GOOD MORNING, SUNSHINE!”, my bedroom is bathed in calming grays and whispers, “r e l a x…”. Cool colors such as blues, greens, and lavenders, can help you unplug from your day, allowing your mind to rest. Considering your desired mood in each space of your home can help you create a sanctuary that incorporates the many facets of your personality. Don’t get me wrong, there is an aesthetic quality to symmetry and likeness and if that is what you like, do that. I would just like to add that it’s your space, it’s your home, it’s your sanctuary, so do with it what you like. Seriously contemplate how various colors make you feel. Buy some samples and splash them across one of your walls! If you cringe, it’s probably not the color for you so try another one. Invoke that child-like spirit that said, “I spy something…” and get to painting!

Susie Vybiral, CEO

Room Redux