I Spy Something… Exuberant Pink!

by | Oct 5, 2020 | Contributors, Susie Vybiral | 2 comments

ROOM REDUX

Remember that game on long road trips or out in the yard with a friend? I spy something blue, I spy something green.. I always loved that game because it made me slow down and really take in my surroundings. I found myself observing the small, beautiful details in nature, people, and even on my own shoe laces (back then we had colorful laces on our shoes and our skates!)

I am still in love with colors and the way they can affect our frame of mind and our spirit.

Online meetings have been interesting to me over the past few months because I often get to take a peek into another person’s space– as well as into my own. Viewing my office as a person looking in was fascinating to me. I realized I wasn’t in love with the color of the room anymore and I certainly was no longer inspired by it. Although it was a lovely gray/blue, it was a little too serene and I ended up feeling complacent and unmotivated to get stuff done!

I ended up painting my Room Redux home office a bright, cheerful orange after determining I want my little Zoom square to be bold and stand out more. Not only that, I wanted to feel that spark each time I walk into my creative space. The paint color is “Invigorate” and I was in love with it even before I saw the name! I can truly attest to the fact that this playful, happy orange has induced me to be more creative, productive, and just plain happier! (Side note: it also has me eating more oranges..) When I enter my office, I feel an instant sense of expressiveness that I just didn’t feel with the previous color.

Marcus Aurelius said, “The soul becomes dyed with the color of its thoughts.” What a profound statement. This assertion speaks directly to my visual nature, begging for more color here and less over there. While my office screams, “GOOD MORNING, SUNSHINE!”, my bedroom is bathed in calming grays and whispers, “r e l a x…”. Cool colors such as blues, greens, and lavenders, can help you unplug from your day, allowing your mind to rest. Considering your desired mood in each space of your home can help you create a sanctuary that incorporates the many facets of your personality. Don’t get me wrong, there is an aesthetic quality to symmetry and likeness and if that is what you like, do that. I would just like to add that it’s your space, it’s your home, it’s your sanctuary, so do with it what you like. Seriously contemplate how various colors make you feel. Buy some samples and splash them across one of your walls! If you cringe, it’s probably not the color for you so try another one. Invoke that child-like spirit that said, “I spy something…” and get to painting!

Susie Vybiral, CEO

Room Redux

2 Comments

  1. Jamie Fletcher on October 5, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Great inspiration! And how liberating, to not have to continue to be bound to a color that I don’t love anymore. Carribean Blue, here I come!

    Reply
  2. RACHEL SIMMONS on October 5, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Yes, so true!! <3

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad for Keith Zars Pools
ad for Quarry Market
SA Woman Web Ad 300x250 022420
ad for San Antonio Private Schools website
My Post 1 copy
We Proudly Support
Logos of our sponsors

sanantoniowoman

sanantoniowoman
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: API requests are being delayed for this account. New posts will not be retrieved.

Log in as an administrator and view the Instagram Feed settings page for more details.

San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217
Tel: 210-826-5375
Fax: 210-826-2856

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2020 SanAntonioWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This