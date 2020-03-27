Briscoe’s 2020 Night of Artists Now Online!

2020 NIGHT OF ARTISTS GOES VIRTUAL

ANNUAL EXHIBITION AND ART SALE CELEBRATES

THE BEAUTY AND SPIRIT OF THE WEST IN AN ALL-NEW WAY

Online Exhibition and Sale March 27-July 26

The Briscoe Western Art Museum traditionally hosts the country’s premier Western artists and collectors in San Antonio to celebrate Western art during its annual Night of Artists Exhibition and Art Sale. But this year, it’s taking the largest Western art auction in Texas – and one of the largest in the world – online.

The museum is making nearly 300 new works of painting, sculpture and mixed media by 80 of the country’s leading contemporary Western artists available online for everyone to enjoy, making it more accessible and far reaching than ever before. Those looking to expand, or start, their Western art collections can shop the sale online, viewing the full catalog and online gallery, then using the Briscoe’s absentee service. The service is open now through March 26 and successful buyers will be notified on March 27. Any remaining unsold artwork will be available for purchase through the close of the exhibition. The museum will be unveiling virtual tours through its website and social media channels, @BriscoeMuseum, so everyone can tour the Night of Artists exhibition.

“Night of Artists is a premier showcase of emerging and well-renowned contemporary Western artists,” said Michael Duchemin, President and CEO of the Briscoe Western Art Museum. “Taking the exhibition and sale online shows that the opportunity to celebrate the beauty and impact of the rich stories shared through Western art isn’t limited to gathering in person. The caliber of these works shines in any environment. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Briscoe again as soon as conditions make it possible. Until then, art enthusiasts can join us online and participate in this remarkable exhibition and sale.”

The wide range of artworks and artist genres included in Night of Artists reflects the vastness of the great American West. From scenic landscapes, inspired Native Americans and classic cowboys to stunning wildlife and detailed portraiture, Night of Artists includes something for every art enthusiast to enjoy. Featured artists include Teresa Elliott, Martin Grelle, George Hallmark, Z.S. Liang, Mark Maggiori, Jan Mapes, Stefan Savides, Billy Schenck, Michael Ome Untiedt and Kim Wiggins.

Notable new artists participating in this 19th year of Night of Artists include William Alther, Bruce Cheever, Todd Conner, William Haskell, Joe Orland Sr., Walter Matia, Mark McKenna, Paul Moore, Chad Poppleton, Jason Rich, Mian Situ and Ezra Tucker. The list of all participating artists is available online.

The Briscoe would like to thank the Night of Artists Western Art Title Sponsors Debbie and John T. Montford and the Plum Foundation, as well as all of the generous sponsors and patrons for their unwavering support Night of Artists serves as a fundraiser for the museum, benefiting the Briscoe’s full array of exhibitions, engagement and educational programs throughout the year. The support of sponsors, patrons, members and visitors is vital to the museum’s mission of mission of preserving and presenting the art, history and culture of the American West.

The Briscoe relies on museum admissions, events and public programming ticket sales, private rentals and donations to bring the story of the American West to life through the museum’s 14 galleries featuring art and artifacts related to a broad concept of the American West, including paintings, sculpture, Native American art, Spanish and Mexican colonial era art, Western folk art, artifacts and photography. During these challenging times, the Briscoe welcomes and encourages the community to help keep the stories of the American West alive by making an online donation.

The safety and well-being of museum visitors, members, staff, and the community at large is the Briscoe’s top priority. Due to continued health concerns and local, state and national guidance and emergency orders, the museum’s campus, including all galleries, the McNutt Sculpture Garden and the Jack Guenther Pavilion are temporarily closed until further notice. The museum looks forward to expanded Night of Artists programming and events as soon as conditions warrant and will follow the updates and guidelines issued by health officials. For more information, visit the museum online.