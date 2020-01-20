Not Your Grandma’s Cuisine!

San Antonio is a city on the rise. You only need to drive downtown and count the construction cranes to realize how fast we are growing, and the revitalization of the downtown area is a major driving force. The city is no longer just a cute vacation spot to eat Tex-Mex and tour the Alamo. San Antonio is now a destination for foodies, adventurists, history buffs and families. We have it all, and it’s an exciting time to live here.

Over the past year many of the most respected media outlets and print publications have reported that San Antonio has become the most underrated, under the radar and unsung culinary destination in the country. We’re not just about tacos anymore. The city’s culinary scene is exploding. High-end restaurants are opening monthly, creating a plethora of diverse and elevated dining options. One of the most recent standouts is Nonna Osteria at the Fairmount Hotel downtown.

The Fairmount Hotel is a beloved landmark here in San Antonio, with one of the most unique histories of any building in town. Currently situated across from Hemisfair Park, it is undergoing an amazing renovation project that will position it as the premiere boutique hotel in San Antonio. The hotel has always housed fantastic restaurants and several of the best chefs in town have come through their kitchens. The most recent resident chef at the helm is Chef Luca Della Casa, whose restaurant, Nonna Osteria, has taken the San Antonio culinary scene by storm.

Chef Luca hails from Torino, Italy, but has called San Antonio home for the past 15 years. He is confident, strikingly handsome and incredibly passionate about his restaurant. Nonna is the Italian word for grandmother, but for Chef Luca, the term holds a much deeper meaning. Chef Luca lights up when he talks about his family in Italy, sharing how he comes from a huge family that loved to entertain, “my grandmother and mother would prepare lavish family Sunday dinners, and the word ‘nonna’ is the reflection of that intimate feeling of being surrounded by people you love and great food.”