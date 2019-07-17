So Many Options to Add Charm to Any Room

A rug is the layer of home decor that pulls a room together, curating a home for each individual based on their history and personality. Rugs serve a purpose not only to protect the floor, but to enhance your home’s aesthetic feel by adding a touch of warmth and coziness. So, armed with this knowledge, one should never underestimate the power of a rug.

In today’s market, any rug goes. Rugs come in all different shapes, sizes, and all kinds of materials, either synthetic or natural, that can satisfy everyone’s needs. An antique rug is in style as well as a contemporary geometric rug. Some rugs need to be protected from stains by being sealed, while others can be washed down with a hose.

Recently, there has been an increase among my clients using Indoor/Outdoor rugs inside the home. The synthetic fiber contents and styles have come a long way in looking genuinely authentic but without any of the maintenance that a natural fiber rug demands.

As far as colors, we’ve seen everything from muted with a vintage silver wash as well as bold vibrant modern patterns. The rug should have a color palette that works with the rest of your home. Another consideration is the rug pile or the thickness of a rug. In some rooms, you might want the decadence of a thick pile; in others, a sleek, easy to clean low pile rug.

When deciding on a size, the rule of thumb is to select the largest size rug that the room will naturally allow. And depending on the style of the room, a rug can be what ties everything together or can serve as a statement piece on its own. Although, given so many options with today’s rugs, you probably would not put the same type of rug in a playroom that you would in a formal living room.

On that note, one room often overlooked in the home is the bathroom. Rugs or bath mats in a bathroom can enhance the look of the room’s decor. Bath mats can be customized to any color or size from abstract designs to solids. The best part is the ability to pop these floor coverings in the washing machine without diminishing their lifespan.

Because choosing a rug can dramatically affect your room, it is wise, if possible, to have a large sample to look at it in your home. What looked perfect in the store can look totally different in the natural light of your home and not mesh with the colors of your existing decor.

Just remember that the endless options of rugs can be daunting and exciting at the same time. To ensure you get the perfect rug for your project, it’s best to consult someone knowledgeable about today’s options in the marketplace.

By Cheryl Boriack, Upmarket