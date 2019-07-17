Definitely a Cut Above

When you have the option to order a 44 oz. Tomahawk steak, it may conjure images of The Flintstones, and caveman days, but it may also pique your interest. I don’t recommend trying to eat one alone, but if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to cut into a piece of meat that thick, and you are up for the challenge, then you’ll just have to make reservations at J. Prime Steakhouse and find out for yourself.

J. Prime Steakhouse opened its luxurious doors in 2014, and since then, they have become one of the premier restaurants in San Antonio. The interior is sleek and modern with beautiful glass features and an elegant dining room that sets the stage for their exceptional cuisine. The menu is extensive and balances a perfect blend of traditional steakhouse fare and modern culinary artistry. The restaurant employs four in-house butchers, and every cut is aged for at least 30 days. Each and every steak ordered goes straight from the butcher block to the grill and is seasoned simply with cracked black pepper, sea salt, and garlic, leaving the flavor of the meat itself to shine through.

The Tomahawk Ribeye, as do most of the steaks, come from Creekstone Ranch, and are sourced from over four states in the Midwest. Should you dare to attempt this massive long bone-in ribeye, or the similarly large Porterhouse Dinner for two, you’ll also select a soup or salad, and one side dish per person as well, and you will not go home hungry.

You’ll also find some of the freshest and highest quality seafood on the menu at J. Prime. From their Wild Alaskan Halibut and Red King Crab to their signature Chilean Sea Bass, baked in white wine, butter, and herbs, and served over sautéed arugula and caramelized fennel, and topped with olives and orange slices. The citrus really compliments the flavors of the fish, and the olives give the dish a great depth of texture. Other standout seafood specialties can be found from the J. Prime raw bar. Try the Hawaiian Tuna Tartar, their Alaskan Snow Crab Cocktail, the fresh east coast oysters, or have them all with the J. Prime Seafood Tower.

The restaurant features many great appetizers and salads as well, and many of these items can be found at discounted prices during their incredible Happy Hour. One of their most popular starters is their Italian Caprese Salad, with colorful heirloom tomatoes, housemade mozzarella, basil pesto, toasted pine nuts, and baby arugula. Of course, you absolutely cannot go wrong with their lobster bisque. It is decadent and creamy with fresh, minced lobster meat and served with a slice of toasted baguette. The bar menu at J. Prime also allows diners to sample some of their dinner menu standouts if you just want to grab something small and have a cocktail with friends. From the Ribeye Bites to the Prime Rib Sliders, the bar bites offer an excellent primer for their outstanding dinner menu.

Sundays aren’t neglected at J. Prime, and their Sunday Brunch is one of the most extensive spreads in town. Served buffet style, brunch features their prime rib, chilled shellfish, charcuterie and cheese offerings, composed salads and many breakfast standards to start your Sunday off right. In fact, there is so much to choose from, that you’ll need a nap after a few $4.00 Mimosas or $5.00 Bloody Marys. In the evenings, Sunday dinner features a Prix Fixe dinner for only $44.95 with soup or salad, your choice of an entrée and a side dish, along with dessert.

J. Prime has created something special here in San Antonio. With the culinary talents of head chefs Joe Gallero and Andrew Kondziela, and their focus on extreme customer service, outstanding quality, and their fundamental drive to “never let anyone leave unhappy,” they will, no doubt, be an outstanding steakhouse restaurant for many years to come.

By Meredith Kay

Photography by Janet Rogers