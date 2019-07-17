Wellness Director, The Institute for Peak Health

Why did you decide to go into the healthcare field?

I have been fascinated with science and medicine since I was a child. I loved pretending to be a veterinarian. My mother completed nursing school while I was in high school and encouraged me to follow in her footsteps, which allowed me to complete several degrees while also working concurrently in the hospital setting, gaining wonderful experience.

What do you enjoy the most about your job?

I love seeing the results my patients receive! It is an amazing feeling when they come back sometimes after only a couple of weeks and are already feeling so much better and with a completely different outlook on life. Recently, I had a patient thank me for changing her life because before she saw me, she did not even want to go outside. Now, she says her family is astonished that she is going places and engaging in all types of new physical activities because she feels so much better. She was beaming. I love helping others achieve their best!

What is the best part about working for The Institute for Peak Health?

Here, we believe in helping people to optimize their health by giving them knowledge and tools they can use for life. We have to do something different. I am proud to be part of an organization where we focus on empowering the individual to take control of their wellness.

How are they staying ahead of the trends of healthcare?

The Institute for Peak Health is based on functional medicine, meaning that our philosophy is to promote health and wellness by first considering and addressing root issues and causes as opposed to just managing symptoms of disease. Taking a proactive approach to wellness as opposed to a reactive approach to disease is how we reframe the focus. We stay ahead of trends by maintaining continuing education and certifications with medical organizations and certifying entities within our specialties and in functional medicine. You must be devoted to life-long learning if you plan to be of great benefit to those you serve.

What is something you want our readers to know about you or The Institute for Peak Health?

We are a group of great individuals that are dedicated and motivated to help you achieve your health goals. I have been with this company for almost eight years and have been proud to help people in and around San Antonio with their health and wellness needs. Beyond my state licensure and national board certification, I am also board certified with the American Academy of Anti-aging and Regenerative Medicine. I have had advanced training and experience in all aspects of functional medicine including hormone balance, digestive health, cardiovascular health, and autoimmunity. I enjoy helping clients love themselves to health!

What is the best advice you ever received?

Get an education…no one can ever take that away from you. This has served me well as I believe you must never stop learning.