The best style for every event on your calendar

Flower Power Sandal Ribbon at Nativa Boutique.

I’ll admit, when I first moved to San Antonio I didn’t understand Fiesta. It seemed to be a rather odd mix of events, and folks were very concerned with these medals that didn’t seem to have a purpose other than the joy of collecting them. Of course, I now understand the history and reverence with which San Antonians view this annual bonanza of parades, nights out, and royal appearances. Perhaps even more so, I understand that every woman in San Antonio mentally prepares her closet for the month of April. What to wear to each commitment, how to prepare for the invariably high temperatures, it can be overwhelming. Here to help us navigate the colorful, yet murky waters of Fiesta fashion are two of San Antonio’s favorite local retailers.

Julian Gold’s Alice and Olivia printed pants.

Courtney Percy, Vice President of Marketing for Julian Gold, says she loves to see bold style during Fiesta most of all. “It’s an opportunity to step outside of your comfort zone,” she says. “From vibrant colors to festive cuts and styles, there is so much opportunity to dress the festive part.”

A perfect way to ease into the more bold styles of Fiesta might be with some statement earrings like a pair of Mercedes Salazar strawberry earrings, available at Julian Gold.

Alice and Olivia striped tie blouse from Julian Gold.

“It is such a busy social season that allows anyone and everyone the opportunity to attend an event and dress up more than what they normally might do,” says Percy. “A playful dress or a fun skirt. Something that shows you have embraced the Fiesta spirit.”

For more style inspiration, I spoke with Tressa Castro, owner of Nativa boutique in Alamo Heights who simply wants women to be freer while planning their wardrobe for the Champagne and Diamonds Brunch or the King William Fair. “Sometimes the best look isn’t the one that hugs every curve,” Castro says. “Instead opt for a style so stunning with colors and comfort that the confidence of the woman wearing it can’t be denied.” Reach, perhaps, for one of the authentic Otomi Vuelo blouses with multicolor embroidery and an off the shoulder neckline. “We are also caftan crazy here at Nativa! This is a great silhouette for all body types, and touches on our philosophy of being comfortable without compromising style.”

Mercedes Salazar strawberry earrings, available at Julian Gold.

Look to Julian Gold’s Alice and Olivia printed pants and striped tie blouse for unexpected mixing and matching. Percy says Spring 2019 is all about mixing up colors and print, with Pink Peacock, Tumeric, and Fiesta Red being a few colors that dominated the runway this season.

Castro only recommends staying away from Papel Picado, paper flowers, or paper confetti during Fiesta, as they’ve seen many Fiesta outfits, including their handmade guayaberas, ruined by them.

Of course, there are only as many rules as you create for yourself during Fiesta, so it truly should be an opportunity to let one’s creativity shine through. When in doubt, add a pop of neon color with a statement purse like this Kate Spade bucket bag from Julian Gold, sprinkle a dash of culture and handmade Mexican embroidery from Nativa, and you have a recipe for success.

Shopping information:

1. Puebla Carry-All at Nativa Boutique.

2. Alice and Olivia striped tie blouse from Julian Gold.

3. Julian Gold’s Alice and Olivia printed pants.

4. Mercedes Salazar strawberry earrings, available at Julian Gold.

5. Flower Power Sandal Ribbon at Nativa Boutique.

6. Bright Yellow Bucket bag by Kate Spade at Julian Gold.

7. Xochitl Blouse available at Nativa Boutique.

8. Otomi Vuelo blouse with multicolor embroidery and an off the shoulder neckline at Nativa Boutique.

Viva Fiesta!

By Aquila Mendez-Valdez