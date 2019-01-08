Living Life 8 Seconds at a Time

It’s an infectious smile and a witty nature that is all too familiar. Leon Coffee delights thousands every night of the rodeo and has been doing so for numerous years. Call him a rodeo clown or a bullfighter; either way he is a legendary figure in the world of rodeo. In fact, Leon was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of fame just last year (2018). Will he be hanging up his green hat and wiping off the makeup for good anytime soon? Well, you can guarantee that even when he does, he won’t be far from the lifestyle. He describes himself as a simple country man and spends his days out on his ranch. However, rather than fighting bulls, he is training his horses, something that has been tradition in his family for generations. In fact, he was out in his barn about to do just that when we spoke. Through fits of laughter, Leon shared his humble story of passion and joy.

This isn’t a traditional career path. How did you start out in this world of rodeo?

I started out as a bull rider and I would win just enough to keep me hungry. If they paid six places, I was seventh. I showed up at the rodeo one time and one of the bullfighters didn’t make it in. They asked if I could help and said “All you gotta do is run fast and act goofy.” I used to get kicked out of school for that, and now they are going to pay me for it! It sounded like a heck of a deal. Me and a friend of mine went out there and just played around. It was something we were doing for grins, and then I decided to get serious about it.

How did you create this iconic “Leon Coffee” persona everyone knows and loves?

Once you decide what you are going to do and how you are going to look, you have to maintain that. Everybody has to recognize you from every seat in the arena. You have to take care of the people from way up at the top to the bottom. I take that to another level in how I treat people. I want everyone to feel like they are my best friend and I am their best friend.

What is it like having such a large fanbase?

My granddad told us to always be humble, and if you’re not you wasted your life. I always want to be in second place and striving to get to another point — which for me is making another fan. I have fans throughout generations of families. No matter who you are, where you are at or how much time it takes, everyone in this world deserves at least one minute of my time. Putting smiles on faces is not something everyone can do. It is a gift, and I thank the good Lord every day for it.

The rodeo is a big part of your life and it is an important part of San Antonio as well. What is your favorite part of the rodeo experience?

Every eight seconds is a new story. There is no script to follow; I don’t care what you do or how you do it. You could write a script, but there is one participant who won’t read it — the bull. You never know what he is thinking or how he is feeling. You just have to roll on and see what happens. I live my life eight seconds at a time, and it has been a very enjoyable and satisfying job to be able to do that.

Did you ever have a moment where you wondered whether or not you should keep going?

Every time I was lying in a hospital bed I was thinking, “Man I don’t know if I can do this.” One time a bull hit me on the right side of my face, which had already been reconstructed from another incident years before. I literally died five times in one night. I said, “You know if I am a cat with nine lives, and I spent five of them in one night, I might need to slow down.” But it is an addiction to adrenaline that keeps me going and still makes me want to do it now.

Do you see there being a stopping point in the near future?

Yes, very soon. They asked me to stay on in San Antonio for this year, so we will see what happens. It has been 50 years from the first day I got on a bull to where I am now. Not many people can say they have done that. I have done 21 performances every year for 37 years just in San Antonio. That’s more performances than most guys have ever had in their whole career. I didn’t think I would be in it very long, but here I am today in the hall of fame.