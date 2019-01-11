Specialty:

Eye Associates of South Texas provides a wide variety of medical and surgical treatments such as no stitch, no injection cataract surgery, including Femtosecond Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS); completely blade free LASIK vision correction surgery; Dry Eye disease diagnosis and therapy; glaucoma management and surgery; eyelid surgery; treatment for diabetic eye disease; along with routine eye exams including evaluation for contact lenses and glasses.

Experience:

Established in 2001 by Dr. Acosta, the practice has grown to include offices in San Antonio, New Braunfels, La Vernia, Luling, Lockhart, Hondo, Gonzales and Seguin. Dr. Acosta has been performing LASIK and other vision corrective surgeries since the late 1990’s. She performs laser-assisted surgeries such as LASIK and laser cataract surgery and uses the new astigmatism and presbyopia correcting intraocular lenses. She has held leadership positions on local hospital boards and medical associations and has been elected to serve as president of the San Antonio Society of Ophthalmology for the 2019-2020 term. Eye Associates of South Texas has grown to include three ophthalmologists and three optometrists to provide everything from eye surgery to vision plan exams.

What is the most common problem you see?:

One of the most common eye problems we see today is Ocular Surface Disease (OSD). I have been interested in the diagnosis and treatment of dry eyes for many years and it is now one of the biggest problems we see in the clinic today.