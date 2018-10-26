It’s finally the weekend, y’all!

Is it just us, or was this one of the longest weeks of the year? Maybe it’s anticipation of the holiday season coming up, or maybe here at the SA Woman office we just really, really love hanging out and exploring all the fun things to do around San Antonio on any given weekend. Either way, it’s finally Friday and we are ready for a relaxing weekend in the Alamo city.

A few weeks ago, I had a bunch of girlfriends down to visit for the weekend. We hadn’t all seen each other since college, and it was amazing getting to spend some time together with no school, work or general craziness getting in the way. Of course, one of the reasons I insisted my girls come to San Antonio is because I love getting to play tour guide and host in this amazing city I now call home. There is just so much to do here! Apart from the history and the beautiful scenery, there are so many unique businesses that offer fun things for us locals to do and show off to our visiting guests.

Now, because we love you, we decided to share some of our favorite things to do here in San Antonio with you, our lovely readers. We all know about the Alamo – who could forget? – however, there are some really cool businesses here that offer fun classes and events that stray away from your average Riverwalk visit or trip to Fiesta Texas.

Have some fun like a local, gather your girlfriends together, and enjoy a girls’ night out at any one of these fun and funky hangouts!

The Vintage Bouquet Bar

Located in the Pearl, the vintage Bouquet Bar is a unique take on a local flower shop! You can stop by any time to visit their BYOB (Build Your Own Bouquet) Bar, or if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday evening, sign up for one of their flower arrangement classes and let your inner florist run free! This Saturday, they’re holding a Succulent Pumpkin Arrangement Class, which just perfect considering the spooky holiday next week 😉

Check out their website to learn more at thevintagebouquetbar.com!

Organically Bath & Beauty

This relaxing, Zen-like shop features hand-made, small batch organic bath and beauty products. It’s the perfect place to find one – or many – little things to treat yourself! Whether you and your girls are looking to create a spa night at your humble abode, or you’re wanting to settle in for a class on how to make your own bath bomb, Organically Bath and Beauty is the perfect go-to stop for a girl’s night.

Visit their website at organicallybathbeauty.com!

DIY Studio

If you’re in the mood to sip and create a fun project with your friends, the DIY Studio is the perfect location! Pick the kind of project you’re interested in – you and your friends don’t even have to do the same one – sign up for a time, pick up a good bottle of wine, and head on in! Cindy and Christy Campbell, the mother-daughter duo who run the DIY Studio, will be there to help your crafty side shine!

Head to their website, diystudiosa.com, for more info!