SERVICES:

We offer full range of surgical and dental procedures. We also board pets, and offer spa treatments such as baths.

DO YOU TREAT EXOTIC ANIMALS:

We see pocket pets like rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs and mice.

SPECIAL SERVICES:

We offer Wellness Plans, which are an affordable way to help the costs of preventive care. These plans cover office visits, annual wellness exams, vaccines, bloodwork, and may include spays, neuters, dentals and x-rays.

AFFILIATIONS/ORGANIZATIONS:

We currently work with God’s Dogs Rescue Organization and would love to work with any other rescues that need help. We truly want to help to pets in need.

WHAT SETS US APART:

We are a patient-and-client-centered practice. Our services are tailored to fit each client, individual patient and their various life stages. At Lili Veterinary Hospital, our client satisfaction and comfort is of utmost importance.