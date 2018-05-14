Dermatology San Antonio

EXPERIENCE/HONORS:

We’re board-certified dermatologists with a full aesthetic team, focused on safety and efficacy. We’ve been honored with Diamond Status by Allergan, meaning we are in the top 3% of all BOTOX Cosmetic and Juvederm filler injectors in the US. This recognition is about more than just volume- it’s about experience and the trust of our patients. We love creating amazing, individualized results by combining therapies for skin tightening, targeted fat reduction, volume enhancement and collagen stimulation. Often small changes can create a big impact for our patients.

BEST ADVICE TO A PROSPECTIVE CLIENT:

Amazing results are not dependent on the product, rather the hands and minds that are delivering your treatment. Your aesthetic physician needs to have an educated, experienced aesthetic eye and be adept at combining different technologies and products to produce the best, individualized result. Having a budget doesn’t mean you should bargain shop when it comes to your face and neck. Choose an experienced physician and spread out your treatments over time to make it more affordable. Embrace the idea of aesthetic maintenance. Your aesthetic physician is your regenerative partner that you will be seeing regularly for years to come.