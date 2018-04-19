TMI Episcopal welcomes The Rev. Lisa Mason, rector of St. David’s Episcopal Church, as a new member of the school’s Board of Governors. She previously has served on the Episcopal Schools Commission of the Diocese of West Texas and on the Board of Trustees at the Seminary of the Southwest in Austin. As a member of the TMI Board, she will assist with financial and educational decisions and act as a liaison between the school and its supporting constituencies.
About The Author
Related Posts
Personal Style … More About Legacy Than Fashion
May 18, 2017
The Reciprocity of Encouragement
March 29, 2017
Looking to Find an Important Woman During the Final Four
March 27, 2018
What Makes San Antonio Charming
August 16, 2017
VIEW
Question of the Day
Loading ...