Specialty:

Our clients have discovered the benefit of design by identical twins with different talents. We bring a balanced approach, with opposite styles which are quite complimentary. Clients benefit from the Yin and the Yang, and the custom elements brought into each project. Cheryl is an accomplished painter and Theresa builds art and furniture from reclaimed wood. It’s a safe bet that our client will end up with a one-of-a-kind piece in their home.

Experience:

For seven years, we have been excited about projects which stretch our abilities. When a client’s tastes aren’t necessarily ours, we find the allure in their style and maximize it.

Honors:

Our work has been featured in numerous publications such as The San Antonio Express News and we’ve appeared on SA Live and Great Day SA. We were recently voted Best Interior Designer in the City (by the readers of San Antonio Magazine).

Best Advice to a Prospective Customer:

The best advice we could give to a prospect is to be open and honest with your designer. Do not worry about hurt feelings or judgment or saying the wrong thing. Open communication is essential for a successful project.