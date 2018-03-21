Finishing Touches

Specialty:

Anyone can select a fabric or a pick a sofa, what we do is truly listen to the client. Getting inside someone’s head to find out how they’re going to live in the home is key. We excel in not only the design but the relationship, I hope to make each client a friend who will love their home!

Experience:

25 years of excitement discovering what makes each project unique.

Honors:

Best of Houzz; Summit Award Winner — several years; San Antonio Parade of Homes Winner — several years; Austin Parade of Homes Winner — several years; Texas Star Awards; HGTV.

Best Advice to a Prospective Customer:

Communication is a key ingredient with a mixture of trust. It is truly a relationship and we desire for everyone to have fun and enjoy the journey.