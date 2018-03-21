Cabinetry Designs

Specialty:

Superior Custom Manufactured Cabinetry Lines including Wood-Mode/Brookhaven.

Experience:

Gene Phillips has been designing/selling Wood-Mode for over 50 years, including, extensive experience in Construction Management and Planning. He loves working with interior designers, architects, and builders who cater to discerning clients. We are proud to represent Wood Mode, a family owned Company in Central Pennsylvania that has been around since 1942. Wood-Mode practices environmental sustainability. Wood-Mode’s Furniture grade lumber is hand-selected, then seasoned and kiln-dried on site until it meets the standards of use for fine furniture.

Honors:

CKD (Certified Kitchen Designer): CAPS (Certified Aging in Place Specialist); Honored Wood-Mode/ Brookhaven Cabinet Dealer; NKBA Member: and NARI Member.

Best Advice to a Prospective Customer:

Hire a professional kitchen expert with the ability to optimize your space because a good design is the key to a good work flow and aesthetic in any kitchen or room. By using a higher end cabinet line the lifespan of the cabinets and quality construction improves your home’s value as well as overall quality of life. Using a custom cabinet manufacturer, like Wood-Mode ensures a furniture quality finish, built to last construction and a lifetime warranty.