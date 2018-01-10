Education/Major: BA Marketing

What is the main mission for your company?

We are business consultants that leverage technology to accelerate our clients toward competitive success.

Length of Service: 11 years

What is it that you like best about your job?

Learning new technologies, educating and helping our clients.

What are your biggest challenges?

Our biggest challenge is finding the right team members that fit our culture.

What career path led you to where you are today?

After receiving my bachelor’s degree, I went into retail management with Foley’s department’s stores in Houston. I was ready for a change after 11 years of retail, so I went into logistics. After the pharmaceutical company I worked for was purchased by McKesson Drug, it was time to do something different. I always had a love for technology, so I joined my husband in 2006 to assist with the business.

What sets your company apart from others?

John and I believe in continuous learning through conferences and signing up for training. Because of this, we are always looking for new technologies to offer to our clients especially due to the increased cybersecurity threats. I believe in educating our clients with what is happening in the technology. We believe a person should continue to grow, and you are never too old to stop growing.

What are some of your Resolutions for 2018?

Security will be the primary business focus since cyber threats are growing exponentially. Continue to develop and grow the business. On the personal side, exercise daily (I really do enjoy it), pick-up glass art. Finish my garden. Be more involved with the church and community. Spend time with my husband in non-work activities.

Who were your mentors?

My dad. He was a very wise man with a lot of common sense. He taught me a lot through the years. If life was challenging, he encouraged me to keep going. I was also a very shy person; he pushed me to join organizations and get involved. He did not go to college, yet he built a successful company and provided well for our family. He was very generous when a person was in need. Through the years, I have been blessed with many close friends. Through these friendships, we became mentors to each other. We share our wisdom and lean on each other. I also consider My Heavenly Father as a mentor. I lean on Him daily for wisdom.

What do you enjoy doing on a day off?

I love the outdoors and nature. I also love taking the dogs for a walk, especially when the weather is nice.

Tell us about your family.

I am very close to my family, and they are very special to me. When I can, I visit my mother and my siblings in the Houston area. I was not blessed personally to have children, but through marriage, I have a special

daughter and son-in-law, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

What book/books have you read lately?

Since I love to read fiction and educational, there are many. I have been re-reading Gino Wickman’s Traction and Get a Grip since we are going through EOS training. The Five Dysfunctions of a Team by Patrick Lencioni, Dragon Teeth by Michael Crichton, The Good Book by Deron Spoo.

What do you love most about San Antonio?

The culture, hill country (reminder I love the outdoors), relationships I have formed since I moved here in 1993.

People would be surprised to know that I …

I love board games; I still have all my board games from my childhood. I always had an interest in cars, especially sports cars and I collect old books.