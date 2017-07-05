Consultant for Mission Ridge Range and Academy (MRRA)

What do you do?

Business development for MRRA.

Length of time on this project:

Over a year.

Why is your business special?

With the current environment, my goal is to help educate women with gun safety, self-defense and overall safety awareness, a cornerstone at MRRA.

Education/Major:

University of the Incarnate Word, BA in communications.

What career path led you to where you are today?

For many years, I managed a corporate underwriting program for Bexar County Medical Society, interacting with over 4,500 physicians. Working with these professionals encouraged me to establish my own consulting business.

When did you know you were in the right place in your career?

I was at a crossroads and was approached by a colleague with a challenging and wonderful opportunity that would make a difference in women’s education about firearms and safety.

Who were your mentors?

I had the great opportunity to work with Steve Fitzer, executive director, Bexar County Medical Society. He was honest, fair and a great mentor.

What do you enjoy doing on your day off?

Playing golf and cards (onze!) with my girlfriends.

What is your favorite vacation?

Returning to the mountains of North Carolina where I vacationed as a kid.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Walk my dogs.

What type of music do you like?

R&B and Carolina beach music.

What is your favorite movie?

Being There.

Who has been the biggest influence in your life?

My parents were my biggest cheerleaders, and my father constantly challenged me to reach my potential.

What community groups or nonprofit groups do you support?

The Animal Defense League of Texas (oldest no-kill shelter of Texas). I am serving as chairmen of the seventh annual Fur Ball on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Witte Museum. For more information, go to adltexas.org. Another passion of mine has been the Leukemia Lymphoma Society Man & Woman of the Year campaign. I also have been a longtime supporter of the San Antonio Library Foundation.

Do you have a favorite restaurant?

Café Dijon, Chris Madrid’s and anything Mexican!

How do you find balance in your life — career, community and home life? What is balance?

Hahaha….

What is the best advice that you have ever received?

Don’t sweat the small stuff …. and, in the scheme of life, it’s all small stuff.

People would be surprised to know that…

I got my concealed handgun license over five years ago.