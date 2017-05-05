Troy Robbin Hailparn, MD, Ob/Gyn

Cosmetic Gynecology Center of San Antonio

Name:

Troy Robbin Hailparn

Company:

Cosmetic Gynecology Center of San Antonio

Title:

MD, Ob/Gyn

What do you do?

Cosmetic-plastic gynecologic surgery

Length of time at this job:

12 years

What is it that you like best about your job?

Changing the quality of women’s lives in a positive way by educating them about how their body functions and ways to improve it.

Education/Major:

Psychology major, pre-med

What career path led you to where you are today?

Never would I have guessed that I would become one of the most experienced gynecologists performing labiaplasty surgeries in the United States when I graduated from residency. My goal was to change the field of gynecology for the better by taking the best care of women that I could.

After a decade of performing routine Ob/Gyn care, it became obvious there were areas that were not being adequately addressed, including sexual function after childbirth and the impact of the extra skin of the labia majora, labia minora and clitoral hood on comfort, function and appearance. I learned to use the laser with vaginal procedures and labiaplasty, and later realized any tool is good if one knows how to use it and is properly trained. Learning from Drs. Matlock, Pelosi II, Ostrzenski and Alinsod has broadened my perspective and improved my surgical abilities.

When did you know that you were in the right place in your career?

The right place has been moving like a branch in a stream, propelling me into new opportunities of growth. During residency, there were several experiences of being there at the right place and time to help women through difficult and emotional losses or near losses. Preventing the death of an unborn baby confirmed to me I was doing what I was meant to be doing at that time. When women started expressing to me how much it improved the quality of their lives to have labia reduction surgery, I became drawn to the needs of this group, as they are not as well understood as they should be.

Would you encourage your children to go into the same field?

No. One must follow one’s natural inclinations and strengths and have a passion for what you do.

Who were your mentors?

I have been lucky to have many great teachers during middle school and high school who supported and encouraged my creative mind, including my tenth-grade English teacher, Mrs. Eleanor Dette; biology teacher, Eleonor Kiersten; and senior English teacher, Charles Tucker (he called me “Helen Of” my entire senior year). My Hebrew School principal, Phillip Shimmel, always asked me questions to stimulate my mind to ask more questions. My love of education and its ability to make us stronger has been emphasized by my two Ph.D., college-professor/post-graduate professor parents since I was a little girl.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

At different ages, I wanted to be different things, but the common thread is nature and the sciences. I have always had an interest in how the body works and how to fix things, and by 16, I was already thinking about medical school as a possibility.

What person do you most admire?

I admire strong women who have overcome adversity to achieve success for themselves and other women—Oprah is a prime example.

What do you enjoy doing on a day off?

Relaxing with friends and family, listening to music, a massage, eating good food.

How do you find balance in your life – career, community, and home life?

It’s not easy, but the transition of my practice to surgery only and focusing on outpatient procedures has allowed me to have a better balance and more family time. When my son was 3, I chose to stop practicing routine Ob/Gyn in order to be more present in his life (and my husband’s), and I have never looked back.