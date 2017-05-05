It’s Safer and Less Invasive

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder … or is it in the hands of your plastic surgeon? Horror stories of botched procedures and emotionless expressions are all too common, and yet Americans continue to undergo cosmetic procedures in the pursuit of the fountain of youth. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, an estimated 17 million patients underwent surgical and minimally invasive procedures in 2016, a number that’s up 3 percent from the previous year.

The numbers seem to indicate that although surgery always involves some risk, our desire for physical perfection may forever outweigh caution. So how are San Antonio’s leading surgeons molding the future of plastic surgery? Can they move beyond stereotypes and misconceptions for a world in which your friends will always be guessing if you’ve had work done? We talked with three of the top surgeons in San Antonio to find out.

Dr. Marc Taylor of the Timeless You Center says the biggest trend in plastic surgery is the movement toward minimally invasive procedures.

“We now have numerous safe and effective synthetic products that can be injected into the facial areas to restore volume,” he says.

“These synthetic ‘fillers’ help patients look better without having to undergo surgery. In addition, there are a large number of new devices that are applied directly to the skin to dissolve the underlying fat, while stimulating the skin’s collagen to make it tighter. Depending on the amount of fat and the condition of the skin, in some patients these devices can be a good alternative to surgery.” The statistics back up Dr. Taylor’s statements. In 2016, almost 2 million patients underwent surgical procedures, while a staggering 15 million chose minimally invasive options.

The good news for patients that still want a dramatic transformation is even surgical procedures have gotten a face-lift. Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez with Eterna Cosmetic Surgery says medical advancements like FDA-approved tissue glue have transformed recovery times for ever-popular tummy tucks. “People think a tummy tuck is more invasive and will require down time and missing work, but this tissue glue eliminates the need for drains, and most people can go home the same day,” she says.

“We are seeing patients with less pain, which means they need less medication, and they’re back on their feet in no time.”

Above all, Dr. Regina Fearmonti of Alon Aesthetics Plastic Surgery reminds patients there’s no rush in making a decision.

“I feel it is my job as a surgeon to ease my patient’s apprehensions, but not to convince someone to have a procedure,” she notes.

“I want to ensure that they are clear about scars, recovery and realistic results. I similarly caution patients against making a hasty decision to undergo a procedure without doing their research. There are very few emergency indications for a plastic surgical procedure. Take all the time you need.”

By Aquila Mendez-Valdez