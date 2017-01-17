Celebrity Jewelry Designer Tracee Nichols Adds Personal Touch to La Cantera’s New Spa.

Relaxation and rejuvenation have a new home in San Antonio with the opening of the Loma de Vida Spa at the La Cantera Resort. The hot spot boasts 17,000 square feet of indoor space with 15 treatment rooms, including eight massage/body rooms, three facial rooms, two couples’ suites and two Sky Lofts. The Gathering Place is a vibrant environment to recharge and reconnect, with a majestic fireplace, revolving art gallery and terrace with expansive views of land and sky that can only be found in Texas.

The aura of healing starts from the moment one walks through the doors of Loma de Vida. “The architecture and design of the spa create intentional spaces that are peaceful and comfortable as well as edgy and playful,” says Maggy Dunphy, executive director of Spa and Wellness for Destination Hotels and La Cantera Resort. “What makes Loma de Vida unique is its emphasis on mindful living, which means being open to more than traditional spa treatments to clear the clutter in your mind caused by the overstimulation of today’s supercharged world.”

Indeed, a massage in one of the private cabanas followed by a soak in your very own cowboy bathtub could be the perfect highlight to a girls’ getaway or solo weekend treat. For a token of your stay, celebrity jewelry designer Tracee Nichols has also created an exclusive necklace to commemorate the opening of the spa. Featuring warm amethyst to represent the lavender fields of the Hill Country and a center diamond to represent one’s soul, Nichols wanted to symbolize the journey we each take to find peace.

“It’s spiritual here,” Nichols said. “You can tell how much time they put into creating meaning throughout the entire spa.” Even with clients like Taylor Swift and a travel schedule that rivals the A-list celebrities she designs for, Nichols agrees Loma de Vida stands out as a favorite spot to unwind.

Loma de Vida is open to the public and offers day passes for locals who want to enjoy all the amenities of the resort. For more information and to book an appointment, visit their website at www.destinationhotels.com/la-cantera-resort-and-spa.

By Aquila Mendez-Valdez