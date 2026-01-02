DreamWeek 2026

DreamWeek San Antonio 2026

REVELATIONS

Women Leading a Citywide Movement of Dialogue, Community, and Cultural Transformation

Every January, DreamWeek San Antonio brings together thousands of voices across the city, including leaders, innovators, creatives, nonprofits, educators, and residents, to participate in one of the nation’s most distinctive civic summits. Rooted in the values of diversity, equity, and the pursuit of the common good, DreamWeek has become a unifying platform for meaningful dialogue and community action.

The 2026 summit, themed Revelations, will take place January 9–31 and invites San Antonio to reflect, discover, and envision what is possible. Over 18 days, more than 250 events will unfold across the city, including speaker series, panel discussions, cultural showcases, chef collaborations, a citywide health fair, and cornerstone celebrations such as the Opening Ceremony Breakfast, the Awards Luncheon, and the DreamBall at the Historic Aztec Theatre.

Behind this expansive citywide movement are women whose leadership, creativity, and commitment bring DreamWeek to life. Their stories reflect the heart of the summit, bold visions grounded in service, collaboration, and community connection.

A Mission Rooted in Community

At its core, DreamWeek is a space for dialogue that invites San Antonio to explore ideas, confront challenges, and celebrate the strength of its diverse communities. The summit partners with corporations, universities, small businesses, nonprofit organizations, elected officials, faith leaders, and creative groups to activate programming throughout the city.

The theme Revelations encourages participants to look inward and outward, uncovering personal truths, elevating unheard voices, and spotlighting innovations shaping San Antonio’s future. From food insecurity and housing to arts and culture, wellness, entrepreneurship, and civic leadership, DreamWeek programming reflects the full spectrum of community concerns and aspirations.

Each year, DreamWeek features more than 200 independently produced events created and hosted by individuals and organizations across the city. These include concerts, art exhibitions, mixers, workshops, panel discussions, talent showcases, and cultural activations. Every event offers an opportunity for dialogue, visibility, and collaboration, continuing DreamWeek’s long-standing mission to cultivate understanding and inspire collective action.

Women at the Forefront of DreamWeek 2026

DreamWeek has always been shaped by women who organize, mobilize, and inspire. For 2026, three women stand at the center of this work, representing different generations and perspectives while sharing a commitment to equity, innovation, and community-building.

Fawn Bevineau, MBA, PMP

Lead Project Manager and Community Partnerships

As Lead Project Manager and Community Partnerships Director for DreamWeek 2026, Fawn Bevineau plays a pivotal role in shaping the summit’s structure, programming, and strategic alignment. A respected real estate broker, entrepreneur, and community advocate, she brings more than a decade of leadership and project management experience to the organization.

Fawn’s approach blends operational excellence with heart-centered leadership. Guided by her motto, Service | Experience | Trust, she bridges sponsors, civic partners, venues, volunteers, and community organizations into a synchronized movement. From curating speakers and panelists to designing inclusive experiences, her work ensures DreamWeek functions not only as an event series, but as a catalyst for lasting community impact.

For Fawn, DreamWeek is both professional and deeply personal. Her civic engagement was reignited through her women’s collective, Girls Gone WiFi, which fostered reconnection with DreamWeek founder Shokare Nakpodia. Through that collaboration, her project leadership and community impact became integral to DreamWeek’s continued growth.

“DreamWeek is where vision meets action,” she shares. “It’s a place where ideas are activated through people who care deeply about this city.”

Tara Levine

Miss San Antonio USA, DreamWeek Ambassador

Tara Levine is making history as Miss San Antonio USA, becoming the first-ever 40-year-old, lawyer, mother of two, and military spouse to hold the title. Her achievement reflects a broader redefinition of leadership rooted in lived experience and service.

Beyond the crown, Tara is the founder and CEO of Talia’s Team, a nonprofit organization dedicated to pairing young women with executive women in leadership roles. Professionally, she serves as Vice President of Financial Crimes, leading global efforts to combat financial threats, while also working as a certified personal development coach focused on purposeful living.

As a DreamWeek Ambassador, Tara brings a grounded and forward-looking voice to the summit. She supports community engagement efforts, amplifies youth participation, and helps connect younger audiences to DreamWeek’s mission. Her presence reinforces a powerful truth: leadership is multigenerational.

Kausi Subramaniam

President, Anuja SA

Kausi Subramaniam is a respected civic and cultural leader whose work has strengthened San Antonio’s connection to arts, heritage, and cross-cultural understanding. Trained as a mechanical engineer, she brings analytical precision and creative vision to her leadership.

As President of Anuja SA, Kausi has been instrumental in advancing cultural exchange between San Antonio and Chennai, India. Under her guidance, initiatives such as Diwali SA have become beloved citywide celebrations, welcoming thousands and reinforcing San Antonio’s global cultural identity.

Her commitment extends beyond events into education and long-term impact, supporting Indian performing arts and cultural preservation across generations. Married and the mother of two adult children, Kausi’s personal values continue to shape her commitment to community.

In recognition of her contributions, Kausi Subramaniam has been named a DreamWeek honoree alongside April Ancira, Dr. Laverne Witherspoon, and Brenda Anz.

Founded With Intention

DreamWeek San Antonio was founded by Shokare Nakpodia with a clear vision to create a citywide platform rooted in dialogue, inclusion, and representation. From its inception, the organization has been shaped by diverse leadership that reflects the community it serves. For 2026, that vision continues through women whose leadership is strategic, operational, and deeply embedded in the work itself.

For DreamWeek 2026, that vision continues with purpose. Shokare has been deliberate in surrounding the organization with women leaders whose backgrounds, experiences, and values strengthen both the mission and execution of the summit. Their leadership is not symbolic, but operational, strategic, and deeply embedded in the work that brings DreamWeek to life.

Revelations: A Call to the City

DreamWeek San Antonio 2026 is more than a schedule of events. It is an invitation to discovery, collaboration, and collective growth. Through conversation, art, culture, and partnership, the summit seeks to illuminate shared truths and future possibilities.

As San Antonio looks ahead, DreamWeek poses a simple but powerful question:

What might we reveal about ourselves, our city, and our shared humanity when we come together with open hearts and open minds?

Go to Dreamweek.org for the full event schedule:

Opening Ceremony Breakfast – January 9

Awards Luncheon – January 16

DreamHour Speaker Series – January 12–29 (weekday evenings)

DreamHour Panel Series – January 12–29 (weekday evenings)

Culinary + Chef Collaboration Weekly

Daily Community Happy Hours hosted at Hard Rock Cafe

Health & Wellness Fair- January 24

DreamBall, the signature closing celebration – January 30