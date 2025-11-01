Your Health Refresh

Why Now is the Perfect Moment to Begin

By Chelcee Porter, PharmD, IFMCP

Did you know that if you get just 1% better every day, in 3 months you could feel up to 9 times better than you do right now? Small choices add up. Each time you choose to prioritize your health, that decision compounds, and before you know it, you can feel like a completely different version of yourself.

Getting started, though, can feel easier said than done. That’s why I want to share a few guiding principles to help you take those first steps and start moving back toward feeling like you again.

#1: Remove Resistance

Pause and reflect: is there anything in your diet, lifestyle, or environment that makes it harder to stay consistent? For example, if you’re trying to snack less but there’s a basket of chips on the counter, simply moving it out of sight can make all the difference. The easier you make it for yourself, the more natural it feels to stick with new habits.

#2: Set Yourself Up for Success

You are 2 – 3x more likely to follow through with a change if you make a plan. That might mean laying out your workout clothes the night before, waking up just ten minutes earlier to reduce stress in the morning, or doubling a dinner recipe so you have healthy leftovers for lunch the next day. These small shifts create momentum.

#3: Personalize Your Approach

It’s tempting to grab tips from social media or copy what worked for someone else, but that often leads to overwhelm and inconsistency. Your body, your history, and your goals are unique. That’s why a personalized, root cause approach is so powerful: it gives you a clear roadmap that shows you what to do, when to do it, and why it matters for you.

2026 is right around the corner. But instead of waiting for January 1st to make resolutions, imagine where you could be by the new year if you started today. Every day is another opportunity to choose yourself, your body, and your health.

Just picture how your life would feel if you were 9x better. It’s possible, and it starts with your very first step.

If this sparked something inside you, I’d love to invite you to book a free discovery call with me. Together, we’ll uncover the root causes behind your symptoms and design a plan that truly works for you. Because action takers are health makers, and your transformation can start right now. Learn more at www.chelceeporter.com or on Instagram

@chelceeporter.