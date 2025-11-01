The Plaza Hotel

A Refined Setting for Unforgettable Celebration s

Where historic architecture meets modern sophistication, The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, Autograph Collection offers brides and grooms an extraordinary backdrop for their celebration. Spanning four and a half acres of lush gardens and preserved 19th-century landmarks, The Plaza brings resort-style luxury to the heart of San Antonio, an oasis of calm, connection, and timeless elegance.

Each event at The Plaza is an experience curated with intention. Across more than 21,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, celebrations unfold with ease; from the open-air romance of the Oasis Lawn to restored interiors that capture the hotel’s distinctive blend of heritage and design. Every venue radiates sophistication, inviting couples to craft moments that are both elevated and deeply personal.

With 253 guest rooms, including the remarkable Arciniega Presidential Suite, The Plaza offers a seamless wedding-weekend experience. Bridal parties and guests can relax, stay, and celebrate together, surrounded by tranquil gardens, luxury accommodations, and intuitive service that defines the Autograph Collection’s “Exactly Like Nothing Else” philosophy.

Culinary artistry shines through Corinne San Antonio, where refined comfort cuisine celebrates honest ingredients and effortless flavor. Garden-inspired cocktails await at Anaqua Garden Bar, the perfect setting for a rehearsal toast or post-wedding gathering beneath the stars. Moments of renewal come to life inside Spa Plaza San Antonio, where nature-infused treatments and serene spaces create a retreat before or after the celebration.

From the first champagne pour to the final farewell brunch, The Plaza San Antonio delivers an experience that is as memorable as it is meaningful; a celebration that embodies heritage, style, and the timeless spirit of San Antonio.

210-229-1000 | 555 S Alamo Street | San Antonio, Texas, 78205

