Bohanan’s New Menu

Bohanan’s Prime Steaks & Seafood

Unveils An Elevated New Bar Menu

The legendary Bohanan’s Prime Steaks & Seafood, an icon of fine dining in the heart of downtown San Antonio, is proud to introduce its new downstairs Bar Menu, blending timeless house favorites with inspired new creations that reflect the restaurant’s continued dedication to craftsmanship, flavor, and elegance.

Under the direction of Chef-Owner Mark Bohanan, the new offerings honor the restaurant’s acclaimed steakhouse heritage while inviting guests to experience fresh, modern interpretations that celebrate the best ingredients from land and sea.

Exciting New Offerings

Bohanan’s culinary team introduces fresh and inventive dishes that highlight exceptional flavors and refined presentation:

New Appetizers

Crispy Fried Oysters – Lightly cornmeal-breaded oysters with house remoulade

Shrimp Campechana – A vibrant Mexican shrimp cocktail in zesty tomato-lime sauce with ripe avocado and jalapeños

Spinach & Strawberry Salad – Fresh strawberries, shaved red onions, arugula, feta, candied pecans, and balsamic vinaigrette

Wagyu Short Rib Empanadas – Braised short rib and Parmesan filling, served with Rojo Chimichurri

Steakhouse Salad – 7 oz. Flat Iron Steak sliced on romaine with cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, duck fat fried croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette

Introducing Bruschetta!

Bohanan’s introduces a new Bruschetta Trio—a sophisticated and shareable addition that blends artistry, freshness, and layered flavor.

Cheese & Duck Bacon – Humboldt Fog goat cheese, Hudson Valley duck bacon, arugula, and sherry vinaigrette

Roasted Eggplant Caponata – Peppers, onions, capers, olives, fresh basil, and whipped ricotta

Curry Butter Crab – Lump crab salad with aromatic curry butter and fresh herbs

From The Grill

Bohanan’s continues its steakhouse tradition with prime selections and a notable new addition:

7 oz. Filet – Served with truffled Parmesan fries

13 oz. Ribeye – A steakhouse classic with truffled Parmesan fries

Steakhouse Wagyu Burger – Half-pound burger with Bibb lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, and sweet Cipollini onion jam

NEW: 7 oz. Flat Iron Steak from Snake River Farms – Perfectly grilled, tender, and deeply flavorful

Fan Favorites Return

Guests can still enjoy signature classics that have become synonymous with the Bohanan’s experience:

Bacon Wrapped Texas Quail Breast – Nueske’s Bacon, Pomegranate Molasses, and Pistachio Gremolata

Fried Pecan Crusted Brie – Served warm with Apricot and Candied Jalapeño Jam, and Toasted Bread

French Onion Soup –Legendary

Duck Confit Eggrolls – Glass noodles, Napa cabbage, and curry with Thai chili sauce

Lobster BLT – Cold water lobster salad, Bibb lettuce, Nueske’s bacon, and heirloom tomatoes on a potato bun

A Sophisticated Blend of Signature Favorites and Bold New Additions

Each new dish reflects Chef Bohanan’s passion for detail and commitment to excellence, harmonizing with the restaurant’s heritage of warm hospitality and sophisticated dining. The refreshed menu is the next chapter in Bohanan’s story—one that continues to define the essence of fine dining in San Antonio.

“Our new menu reflects the spirit of Bohanan’s—classic yet creative, rooted in tradition but always evolving,” says Chef-Owner Mark Bohanan. “We’ve taken what guests love most and added new flavors and experiences that elevate every visit.”

Bohanan’s Prime Steaks & Seafood, 219 East Houston Street, San Antonio, TX

Available now – www.bohanans.com

@bohanans on Facebook, Instagram, and X