When Healing Hurts

The Hidden Link Between Breast Cancer and Lymphedema

By John Hogg, MD, DABR, DABVLM, RPVI, RPhS, RVT, RVS

Founder, Medical Vein Clinic

When Rebecca T. completed treatment for breast cancer, she thought the hard part was behind her. Five years later, she noticed something wasn’t right. Her right arm began to swell, slowly at first, then alarmingly fast. A persistent ache turned into a deep, nagging pain. What followed was an unexpected hospital stay and a diagnosis no one had warned her about: lymphedema.

The Lymphatic System Disrupted

“Lymphedema is one of the most underrecognized complications of cancer therapy,” states Dr. Joshua Trock, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Lymphedema Specialist at Medical Vein Clinic. “It’s especially common among breast cancer survivors, particularly those who’ve had lymph nodes removed or treated with radiation.”

Lymphedema develops when the body’s natural waste disposal network, the lymphatic system, breaks down. Cancer treatments such as lymph node removal and radiation can hinder lymphatic flow, allowing fluid to accumulate and cause swelling. This often starts subtly: a sense of heaviness in the limb, a sleeve that suddenly fits tighter, or a wristwatch that feels snug.

Over time, the swelling may become more visible and persistent. Without treatment, the affected area becomes more vulnerable to infections, which can escalate quickly and require hospitalization. In some cases, something as minor as a bug bite, cut, or even dental work can trigger a full-blown infection if the immune defenses are compromised.

A Condition That Can Linger for Years

Lymphedema affects at least three million Americans. The highest incidence is observed following breast cancer surgery, particularly among those patients who undergo radiation therapy following the removal of axillary lymph nodes. Many of these individuals will develop Breast Cancer Related Lymphedema (BCRL).

BCRL is one of the most concerning and prevalent secondary complications of breast cancer treatments. “Research indicates that approximately 25 percent of patients develop lymphedema after breast cancer surgery. But for those who also undergo radiation therapy, the developmentof lymphedema increases to 38 percent,” according to the American Physical Therapy Association’s “Physical Therapy Journal.”

Lymphedema doesn’t always appear immediately. It can show up weeks, months, or even decades after cancer treatment. Studies estimate that up to 1 in 5 breast cancer survivors develop some form of lymphedema, often exacerbated by inflammation, weight gain, or lack of movement.

Unfortunately, the condition is often overlooked or misdiagnosed, even by well-meaning healthcare professionals. Many patients are told they’re simply “retaining water” or experiencing normal post-treatment discomfort, when in fact they are showing early signs of a progressive condition.

It’s a lifelong condition if left unmanaged. But the good news is, if we catch it early and treat it appropriately, patients can regain comfort, reduce swelling, and avoid more serious complications.

Spotting the Early Signs

Even without swelling, contact your doctor if you experience tingling or unusual sensations in your arm after surgery. If you’re uncomfortable, request a referral to a lymphedema management specialist. Lymphedema usually begins with these symptoms:

Tightness or heaviness in the arm or hand

Swelling that comes and goes

Achiness, itching, or skin changes

Reduced flexibility or discomfort in the affected limb

Infections often present with red, blotchy skin, fever, or chills. If you notice any of these symptoms, don’t wait. Prompt treatment can prevent serious complications.

Reducing Risk with Real-World Strategies

Patients don’t need to live in fear, but they do need to be cautious. Avoid injury to the affected limb: no aggressive yard work, no deep tissue massages on that arm, and be careful with manicures.

For individuals at risk, proactive skin care and injury prevention are crucial. Simple changes like wearing gloves while cooking or gardening, using insect repellent, and avoiding tight jewelry can help protect vulnerable areas. Compression sleeves should be considered during air travel or physical activity.

Staying active, under your doctor’s guidance, is crucial for managing swelling. While it may seem counterintuitive, gentle exercise can actually improve fluid circulation and maintain strength and flexibility, whereas avoiding movement might worsen swelling. Keep the blood flowing, keep the body moving, is usually a good rule of thumb for all things involving the circulatory and lymphatic system.

Lymphedema Treatment at Medical Vein Clinic

Medical Vein Clinic in San Antonio has one of the few comprehensive lymphedema programs in Texas recognized by the National Lymphedema Network. Our multidisciplinary team takes a whole-patient approach to treatment, combining the latest technologies with personalized care.

Treatment plans may include:

Compression Therapy: Compression is crucial for treating lymphedema. Physical therapists use special bandages to reduce swelling, followed by compression garments to maintain the reduction.

Exercise Coaching: Safe movement strategies to stimulate lymphatic flow

Skin Care Education: Preventive care to reduce risk of infection We are the quarterback for our patients’ overall lymphedema care. It is important to evaluate the underlying veins. The number one cause of lymphedema in this country is from many years of untreated vein disease (reflux, or venous insufficiency). In less developed countries, the number one cause is from parasites. And we can treat these veins if they are abnormal. Once treated, there is less fluid leaking out in the legs, which adds to the excessive fluid that causes lymphedema. Less “fuel”, less “fire.”

Awareness Makes the Difference

Many breast cancer survivors never receive adequate education about lymphedema. Awareness is a most important step in preventing long-term complications. Any patient who has had lymph nodes removed or radiated should consider an evaluation with a certified lymphedema therapist, even if no symptoms are present.

Lymphedema may not make headlines, but it affects quality of life in very real ways. With early detection, expert care, and a proactive plan, patients can manage it effectively and keep moving forward with confidence.

About Medical Vein Clinic

Dr. John Hogg, MD, DABR, DABVLM, RPVI, RPhS, RVT, RVS, is a board-certified radiologist specializing in Vascular & Interventional Radiology and the CEO/Founder of Medical Vein Clinic. With over 30 years of experience, he leads a team of experts in a patient-first approach providing advanced, compassionate care for those living with or at risk of lymphedema.

