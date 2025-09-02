Celebrating 20 Years of Ranch Chic

Michal Waechter, MHA, FACHE, Event Chair, Ranch Chic Fashion Show

Photography by Suzanne Pack

October 25th will be a historic day for the American Cancer Society in San Antonio — marking the 20th anniversary of the Ranch Chic Fashion Show and my 10th year as event Chair.

What began in 2005 as a small, in-store gathering to showcase western fashions for the annual Cattle Baron’s Gala has grown into one of the premier fundraising events for the American Cancer Society. Over two decades, Ranch Chic has become a signature celebration of style, survivorship, and community spirit — and a powerful force in the fight against cancer.

From the beginning, our mission has been clear: honor the journeys of survivors, give back, and raise awareness. In 2016, my first year as Chair, we featured 23 cancer survivors as models and raised $34,000. I’ll never forget the emotions of that evening. Some models were in active treatment, walking the runway without hair. Others had completed treatment but faced lasting physical challenges. Some were years into remission. And we honored those who had lost their battle and could only be with us in spirit. It was a profound reminder of the impact cancer has on so many lives — and it lit a fire in me to do more.

Each year since, the event has grown — more models, more attendees, more energy. We’ve welcomed physicians who treated our models, healthcare providers who walked alongside them, and children courageously facing their own cancer journeys. The runway is a place where laughter meets tears, where courage is met with standing ovations, and where attendees often say, “That was the best event ever!“

For me, this work is deeply personal. My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. My dad passed away from throat cancer in 2013. They are my “why.” It’s hard to find someone whose life hasn’t been touched by cancer, and our committee members and volunteers share that same drive. At the start of each meeting, we begin with a “connection to purpose,” sharing stories that remind us why we give our time, our energy, and our hearts to this cause.

The hundreds of volunteers who have poured themselves into Ranch Chic over the past 20 years are the reason for its success. They have turned a simple idea into a tradition that has raised critical funds and inspired hope across our community.

This year, we will celebrate more than 80 cancer survivors as models, and our goal is to raise $200,000 in honor of this milestone anniversary. The dollars we raise fund life-saving research, provide patient support services, and improve access to care — right here in San Antonio.

It is the honor of my life to have spent the past decade leading this incredible event, and I cannot wait to see what this 20th year brings. If history is any guide, I have no doubt it will once again be the best event ever.