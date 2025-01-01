Dining – Fife & Farrow

A Pearl Gem for Pizza and Pasta Lovers

By Janis Turk | Photos courtesy of Fife & Farro

We got tired of eating boxed delivery pizza in front of the television and wondered whatever happened to attractive little pizzerias where we could slide into a booth and share a slice of a hand-made pizza.

So, when strolling through the bustling Pullman Market at Pearl for the first time this fall, we came upon Fife & Farro, San Antonio’s new wood-fired pizza kitchen with an enticing Italian menu and a fun, full bar with counter space overlooking a big traditional pizza oven, and we decided we had to try it. Fife & Farrow offers a serene escape to a family-friendly, no-reservations-required eatery specializing in wood-fired sourdough pizza and handmade heritage grain pasta. That sure beats the cardboard-like crust of our usual pizza delivery place, and we liked the non-fussy yet still classy vibe there, too.

Fife & Farrow feels like a casual, fun first-date place: the perfect setting for a relaxed lunch or dinner, offering a delightful culinary journey through Italy.

A Flavorful Feast

The menu at Fife & Farro celebrates Italian cuisine, featuring a delectable array of antipasti, pizzas, and pastas. Start your meal with a plate of garlic butter, hot focaccia bread, or a Caesar salad topped with generous heaps of freshly shaved Parmesan cheese. The butternut squash salad offers a refreshing blend of flavors for a savory winter option.

The show’s real star, however, is Fife & Faro’s wood-fired pizza. Crafted with care using high-quality ingredients, these thin-crust pies fired up in an authentic Italian style Forno Bravo, 2.5-ton, domed, commercial wood-fired pizza oven are a true delight. The Smokey’s Berkshire Sausage pizza, topped with mozzarella, smoked onions, and thyme, is a classic favorite. For a spicier option, try Matty’s Peppy pizza, featuring pepperoni rustico, mozzarella, and red sauce. Vegetarians will love the Not Your Momma’s Veggie pizza, combining summer squash, Texas chèvre cheese, market herbs, mozzarella, and a creamy white sauce.

Pasta lovers will also find plenty to enjoy, including the popular Wagyu beef ragu, featuring tender shredded beef over tagliatelle pasta in a rich tomato and red wine sauce. Another must-try is the pork and beef ravioli.

A Modern Italian Oasis

The atmosphere at Fife & Farro is both casual and sophisticated. The spacious dining room features modern and industrial elements, creating a stylish and inviting ambiance. The inviting space features tall, exposed brick walls, industrialized light fixtures, hanging green plants, and mid-century-modern style booths with classic yellow and white striped Amalfi-Esq touches. Unlike food hall stalls, this is a sit-down restaurant far from the Pullman Market Crowds. Whether you prefer to dine at the bar, get cozy in a booth, or gather with friends back in the private dining room, you will surely enjoy the space. One of four restaurant concepts opening last April in Pullman Market, Fife & Farro, is an asset to Pearl. Can’t get enough? Pick up some of Fife & Farro’s signature house-made pastas to take home from the market there, too.

Led by partners Kevin Fink, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Alicynn Fink, Berty Richter, and Rand Egbert, Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group is the force behind Fife & Farro. At each of their restaurants, chefs bake their bread and bring in the best ingredients – all rooted in a commitment to quality, sustainability, and supporting local farmers and producers.

A Drink for Every Taste

The impressive bar program at Fife & Farro caters to a wide range of preferences. Classic cocktail enthusiasts will appreciate Bellini’s Brother (a sparkling peach treat), the Negroni on Top (gin, Campari, Vermouth di Torino), or the Caffè Errato (espresso-fernet, nocino, pandon, and coconut). Beer lovers can choose from a selection of IPA favorites along with other pilsners, ales, and ciders. Wine connoisseurs can explore a diverse wine list, featuring everything from a bold chianti to Tuscan cabernet sauvignon blends and sparkling prosecco. The bar offers a variety of zero-proof (non-alcoholic) cocktails as well as soft drinks, iced tea, lemonade, and Italian sodas. Happy hour specials include 25 percent off house cocktails, wines by the glass, wine flights, and draft beer. Enjoy $2 off antipasti and pizzas, too. It’s the perfect opportunity to unwind and savor the flavors of Italy without breaking the bank.

The Perfect Pizza Night

So, when you’re ready for pizza night to be fun again—and not just have a pizza chain’s cold old box delivered to your door—head to Pullman Market at Pearl and experience the magic, festive, fired-up pizza and pastas of Fife & Farro.