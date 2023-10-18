SAW LOGO maroon
Three must-visit Fredericksburg Wineries.

Heath Family Brands is your Napa next door. These family-owned wineries and vineyard estates offer the best Hill Country vineyard views paired with a vast portfolio of 90+ point wines.

Along Highway 290 Grape Creek Vineyards and Heath Sparkling Wines make up a 25-acre vineyard estate with a full production winery and beautiful tasting rooms. Experience a guided tasting in the Tuscan-inspired tasting rooms at Grape Creek or enjoy distinctive sparkling wines paired with seasonal small bites in the clean, modern architecture at Heath Sparkling, Texas’ first winery dedicated to the art of fine sparkling winemaking. Members can also dine by the vines at the full-service restaurant, savoring vibrant, fresh and comforting wine country cuisine and an extensive list of wines.

While strolling along Fredericksburg’s Main Street, visit their urban tasting room and sample award-winning wines across their family brands, including the ultra-premium Jenblossom Cellars collection.

Located just five minutes from Main Street along south Highway 16, you’ll find 35 acres of working vineyards, a stunning winery, and a brand-new tasting room at Invention Vineyards. Experience Invention’s full-production winery tour and wine tasting and enjoy covered patios overlooking the vast vineyard estate.

When looking for the ultimate wine destination, don’t compromise. Learn more about these Hill Country wine destinations at HeathFamilyBrands.com.

