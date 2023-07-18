Dancing Ladies

Acrylic, gold leaf, butterfly wings, and resin on wood panel

30 x 60 in.

2023

INSIDE OUT, BUDDING BLOOMS

“My current body of work materialized during my sabbatical where I worked in a dimly lit mountain studio I was drawn to texture and a mix of finishes, whereas on sunnier days, I could see how the movement of shadow and light, with texture, created a new dimension that was both a joyful and vulnerable expression of nature and myself.” Lucy Peveto

INSIDE OUT, BUDDING BLOOMS on view July 6th – August 7th

An Arte Gallery | 7959 Broadway, Suite #202 | San Antonio, TX 78209 | anartegallery09.com