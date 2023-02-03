Trying to Find the Right School for Your Child? You Have Options 

By Inga Cotton, Founder & Executive Director

The learning landscape for today’s young students looks significantly different than it did for their parents growing up. Today, families have choices well beyond the local public school. In fact, there are over 150 schools of choice in the San Antonio area alone. These schools range widely in their academic focus to include STEM, classical, liberal arts, child-led, dual language, cybersecurity, public health, outdoor learning, college prep, and much more. With so many school models to choose from, living in the best school district is no longer the end-all-be-all for assuring your child gets a great education.

Every child is unique, and all children learn differently. Each school model offers distinctive attributes, allowing learners of all types to reach their full potential. It’s important to know your options, and broadening the search to include more variety allows families to find the best education for their child’s individual learning needs. Let’s break down the most common school models available to choose from.

Charter Schools, in simple terms, are similar to public schools but with more flexibility. Nonprofits run “open-enrollment charter schools,” while traditional public school districts run “in-district charter schools.” Compared to conventional neighborhood public schools, open-enrollment charter schools serve students from a wider geographic area but typically serve fewer students per grade. Charter schools are known for having visionary leadership and providing a unique learning style, such as project-based learning or classical education. In-district charter schools benefit from resources such as transportation, athletics, and other ties to traditional public school districts. Charter schools are free but require an application; students are chosen by a lottery system and are waitlisted once seats are full.

Magnet Schools are designed for career readiness with specific focus areas such as the arts, construction, agriculture, technology, medicine, or communications. Magnets are typically found at the high school level, with a select few at the middle school level. Magnets are managed by traditional public school districts and may have entrance requirements such as entrance exams, recommendation letters, or auditions, for example.

Neighborhood Public Schools allow neighbors to stay together. By design, they accommodate all types of learners, including special needs. Public school benefits include in-district resources such as transportation, established sports, and extracurricular programs.

Online Schools offer full-time online instruction to students in their own homes. Online schools may be public or private. They provide an alternative for families with flexibility needs.

Homeschooling is the process of parents or caregivers educating children in their homes. Homeschooling provides the ultimate flexibility for families. Joining together to form co-ops and sports leagues gives homeschool families greater opportunities for collaboration. Homeschool students do not have to take standardized tests. Families can select their own curriculum and may choose to include religious instruction.

Private Schools are the only schools allowed to offer faith-based education. Additionally, Private schools do not have to administer the STAAR or other state-mandated standardized testing, although the schools may use benchmark testing to make sure that their students are making strong progress. Because private schools can draw on multiple funding sources, including tuition from current students, gifts from alumni, and grants, they can offer some of the highest quality learning environments in the region and are often held to a higher standard of customer service.

