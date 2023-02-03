SAW LOGO maroon

Bride & Groom: Christina Romero Vasquez & Alec Vasquez 

What was the most memorable moment from your wedding day? The most memorable moment was the church ceremony. This was the moment that would changes our lives forever, and we had looked forward to it for a long time.  

What was the most stressful part of your wedding day? The time seemed to go by so fast! Everything we had worked on and planned for over the past several months was over before we realized it. It was hard to keep moving when you just wanted to stay in the moment.  

What are/were your Honeymoon plans? A month after our wedding we spent eight days in Costa Rica visiting the Arenal Volcano, Tortuguero National Park and ended at the Finca Rosa Blanca coffee farm.  

If you had to do it all again, would you change any part of your wedding (planning, execution, etc.) I would take the time to get bridal portraits done to avoid rushing the day of the wedding.  

What was your “theme”? Simple elegance  

What was your first dance song, and why is it significant? Ray LaMontagne “No Other Way” We are both fans of the artist and wanted a song that was less known so it would be more unique for our first dance. 

Photographer: Maria Rogers Photography 

Venue: Sacred Heart Conventual Chapel/ McNay Art Museum 

Planner:  Debra Reece Events  

Rentals: Freesia Designs 

Bar: Heavenly Gourmet 

Catering: Heavenly Gourmet 

Florist: Freesia Designs 

Cake: Betty Jane’s Bakeshop 

DJ / Band: Gaines Entertainment Services 

Hair and Makeup: Amie Pena (make-up), Marisa Inclan (make-up), Roxy Sanchez (hair) 

Wedding Dress: Selena by Maggie Sottero from Olivia Grace Bridal 

Bridesmaids Dresses: David’s Bridal 

Engagement Ring (Designer / Store): Americus Diamond  

Wedding Bands (Designer / Store): Americus Diamond 

Grooms Tuxedo:  The Black Tux 

