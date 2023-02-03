Bride & Groom: Christina Romero Vasquez & Alec Vasquez 

What was the most memorable moment from your wedding day? The most memorable moment was the church ceremony. This was the moment that would changes our lives forever, and we had looked forward to it for a long time.

What was the most stressful part of your wedding day? The time seemed to go by so fast! Everything we had worked on and planned for over the past several months was over before we realized it. It was hard to keep moving when you just wanted to stay in the moment.

What are/were your Honeymoon plans? A month after our wedding we spent eight days in Costa Rica visiting the Arenal Volcano, Tortuguero National Park and ended at the Finca Rosa Blanca coffee farm.

If you had to do it all again, would you change any part of your wedding (planning, execution, etc.) I would take the time to get bridal portraits done to avoid rushing the day of the wedding.

What was your “theme”? Simple elegance

What was your first dance song, and why is it significant? Ray LaMontagne “No Other Way” We are both fans of the artist and wanted a song that was less known so it would be more unique for our first dance.

