Women In Law : Robbie L. Ward

Originally from West Texas, San Antonio is now Robbie’s home. She graduated from St. Mary’s School of Law in 2001 and immediately began working at the District Attorney’s office. Although she knew she wanted to be a criminal defense attorney, she had been told by mentors that the best defense attorneys were prosecutors first.

After working at the Bexar County District Attorney’s office, she became an Assistant United States Attorney, which helped increase her knowledge of evaluating and trying cases effectively.

Robbie left the U.S. Attorney’s office to become a criminal defense attorney and has been highly successful in her representation of clients. She has tried many state and federal cases as a prosecutor and a defense attorney. As a defense attorney, her efforts and wins for her clients have earned her the nickname “The Beast” among many of her clients. It’s a nickname she laughs off but has said it does make her feel proud that her clients know she will always fight hard, and they appreciate the efforts she puts into each case.

Robbie has successfully defended doctors, lawyers, other professionals, and people from all walks of life in both State and Federal courts. Most recently, she tried a murder case in April of this year and won a not guilty verdict for her client.

Being able to do what you love and have a real passion for is vital to her success. Robbie said although the work is hard and can require lots of long hours, the ability to help people in their most trying times is worth it.

As a single mom running her practice, Robbie said it makes her proud that her daughter knows that what she is doing makes a real difference in people’s lives, and her daughter is learning the same values Robbie was taught by her parents: to be anything great, you have to work hard.

Robbie is a Board member of the San Antonio Criminal Lawyers Association, a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and is on the Board of her HOA.